The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Food and Restaurants Entertainment and Culture News

Overhaul the Rainbow? For first time in 98 years, the Original Rainbow Cone has new flavors

Chocolate Obsession, Cosmic Birthday, Minty City and Orange Dream were added to the beloved ice cream shop’s menu Wednesday, which until then only featured the five-layered Rainbow Cone.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Overhaul the Rainbow? For first time in 98 years, the Original Rainbow Cone has new flavors
rainbow-cone.jpg

The Original Rainbow Cone is located at 9233 S. Western Ave in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

For the first time in its 98-year history, The Original Rainbow Cone is sweetening its menu with four new ice cream flavors.

Chocolate Obsession, Cosmic Birthday, Minty City and Orange Dream were added to the beloved ice cream shop’s menu Wednesday, which until then only featured the five-layered Rainbow Cone.

The famous Rainbow Cone, long served from the shop’s bright pink location at 9233 S. Western Ave. in the Beverly neighborhood, is stacked in slices — not scoops — of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla with cherries and walnut), pistachio and orange sherbert.

rainbowconeslices.jpg

Chocolate Obsession, Cosmic Birthday, Minty City and Orange Dream were added to The Original Rainbow Cone’s menu Wednesday, which until then only featured the five-layered Rainbow Cone.

The Original Rainbow Cone/Provided

Each of the new flavors add a “delightful twist to the classic favorites served on a cake or waffle cone,” Rainbow Cone said.

“We’re not just adding to our menu, we’re crafting a new chapter in Rainbow Cone’s storied history,” Joe Buonavolanto III, executive vice president of The Buona Cos., parent company of The Original Rainbow Cone, said in a statement.

Related

The ice cream shop merged with Buona, the Italian beef restaurant chain, in 2019.

Before the partnership, The Original Rainbow Cone opened its second location at Navy Pier in 2016.

There are now 14 Original Rainbow Cone locations throughout the city and suburbs, with one soon to open in Wicker Park and another in Flossmoor. The company recently expanded to Wisconsin and Indiana. More locations are planned for Michigan, Florida, Texas and California.

Related

“As we rapidly introduce the brand to new markets, we’re blending innovation with tradition,” Buonavolanto said. “Our new sliced creations build upon the legacy of our iconic five-flavor ice cream cone, and we’re eager to share them with our newest fans, as well as those who have enjoyed Rainbow Cone for generations.”

Next Up In Taste
Enjoy asparagus this spring season
Asian American, Pacific Islander restaurateurs can apply for up to $25K in funding
Menu Planner: Treat your family to lemon cheesecake cupcakes
Chicago chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark on the high price of living the dream
New owner of Etta restaurant group plans to expand nationwide with hundreds of new locations
Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
The Latest
Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to star in a new Peacock series set in the same universe as "The Office."
Movies and TV
'The Office' reboot on Peacock will follow Midwestern newspaper's staff
Sitcom is said to be made by ‘the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch.’
By USA TODAY
 
Rosie Nolan rides her bike along North California Avenue.
Transportation
Pedal mettle? Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety
Bicycling grew more in Chicago than in any other major American city since 2019. But bike safety advocates say the city could be doing much more to protect cyclists and make biking even more attractive.
By David Struett
 
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2022.
Celebrities
Baby baby baby soon: Justin and Hailey Bieber expecting a child
Six months pregnant, model renews her wedding vows with ‘Despacito’ singer.
By Associated Press
 
A Chicago Police Department questionnaire for victims of domestic violence from 2014.
Chicago
Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline deluged with calls, hindered by lack of shelter beds
In 2023, the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline received a record-high 17,972 contacts for requests for shelter, up 45% from 2022. But advocates say the state is not equipped to meet the increased demand.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Zantac, a popular medication which decreases stomach acid production and prevents heartburn, sit on a shelf at a drugstore on New York City.
Health
'I suffered a lot': Suburban Chicago woman claiming Zantac caused her cancer takes the stand in Cook County trial
The suit, one of thousands, is the first to make it to jury trial and claims that the active ingredient in the heartburn drug Zantac turns into a cancer-causing substance.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 