Childish Gambino tour dates include Chicago’s United Center

In a galaxy not so far, far way, Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, on Monday announced his North American tour, which includes a Sept. 8 stop at Chicago’s United Center.

The actor/writer/singer/rapper has been super busy of late, filming is role as Lando Calrissian in Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” so the tour won’t kick off until Sept. 6 (in Atlanta). Special guest will be Rae Sremmurd.

Tickets for the 13-date tour will go on sale to the general public at noon March 9 via ticketmaster.com. A special pre-sale for AMEX cardholders kicks off at 10 p.m. March 8.

Glover also is currently starring in season two of his FX series “Atlanta.” Other upcoming film projects include the live-action version of “The Lion King,” in which he voices Simba. The film co-stars Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones and is set for a 2019 theatrical release.