Courteney Cox struggled with infertility: ‘I had a lot of miscarriages’

Actress Courteney Cox attends the Halle Berry lunch celebration for Women Cancer Research at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Courteney Cox said she wasn’t going to be stopped from becoming a mom. Nor was she keeping private her infertility struggles.

On “Busy Tonight” with Busy Philipps, the mother to 14-year-old Coco with David Arquette opened up about why she was moved to pursue the Facebook Watch series, “9 Months With Courteney Cox.”

Cox, 54, said her fertility issues play a role in launching the docuseries that looks at 10 different couples on their journey through pregnancy.

Cox gave birth at age 40 to Coco after numerous miscarriages and IVF treatments.

Cox also shared her journey to full-term pregnancy and birth on her docuseries. She was determined to be a mom and it never occurred to her not to share what it took to get there for one reason.

Sonja Haller, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com