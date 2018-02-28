Curtain Call —Theater previews and openings March 1-7, 2018

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of previews and opening nights for March 1-7:

“The Condition of Femme”: Lauren Marie Powell’s drama based on interviews with survivors of sexual assault. Previews begin March 3, opens March 7; to April 1. Circle Theatre at Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $28; circletheatrechicago.org

“Cyrano”: Michael Hollinger and Aaron Posner’s adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic love triangle. Previews begin March 3, opens March 10; to April 15. BoHo Theatre at Theatre Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $30; bohotheatre.com

“Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea”: Nathan Alan Davis’ play blends poetry, humor, wordplay and ritual to explore the lengths and depths we must go to redeem history’s wrongs. Previews begin March 4, opens March 7; to March 31. First Floor Theater at Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $10-$20; firstfloortheater.com

“Faust”: A new production of Gounod’s French opera about an aging artist who makes a deal with the devil. Opens March 3; to March 21. Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker, $34-$319; lyricopera.org

“The Green Book”: Calvin A. Ramsey’s homage to Victor Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” published from 1936- 1967, which provided information for travelers during the Jim Crow era. Previews March 1, opens March 4; to April 1. Pegasus Theatre Chicago at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen, $18-$30; pegasustheatrechicago.org

“Hang Man”: In Stacy Amma Osei-Kuffour’s play, the citizens of a backwoods Southern town grapple with the horrific murder of a black man. Previews begin March 2, opens March 8; to April 29. The Gift Theatre, 4802 N. Milwaukee; $30-$40; thegifttheatre.org

“Kingdom”: World premiere of Michael Allen Harris’ comedy about an all LGBTQ African-American family. Previews begin March 2, opens March 5; to March 31. Broken Nose Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can; brokennosetheatre.com

“Million Dollar Misery”: Dark comedy about a band being held captive by a deranged fan. Opens March 7; to April 11. Huggable Riot at The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $10, $12; theannoyance.com

Patti LuPone with Seth Rudetsky: An evening of stories and songs. March 5; Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $79-$150; steppenwolf.org

“The Picture of Dorian Gray”: Paul Edwards adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic tale of psychological horror. Previews begin March 2, opens March 11; to April 15. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $32; citylit.org

“A Story Told in Seven Fights”: In Trevor Dawkins’ new work, stage combatants tell the true stories of fist fights and theater riots that erupted within the Dadist and Surrealist movements at the turn of the 20th century. Previews begin March 1, opens March 5; to April 7. Neo-Futurists Theatre, 5153 N. Ashland, $10-$25; neofuturists.org

“They’re Playing Our Song”: A staged concert version of Marvin Hamlisch, Carole Bayer Sager and Neil Simon’s romantic musical comedy. Opens March 6; to March 9. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $35; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Through the Elevated Line”: Novid Parsi’s drama about a gay man who flees Iran for Chicago where his arrival disrupts the life his sister and her husband have built for themselves; directed by Carin Silkaitis. Previews begin March 7, opens March 17; to April 15. Silk Road Rising, Chicago Temple Building, 77 W. Washington, $17.50-$38; silkroadrising.org

“Time Is On Our Side”: In R. Eric Thomas’ play, two friends find themselves on a journey to investigate the early LGBTQ rights movement; directed by Megan Carney. Previews begin March 1, opens March 7; to April 7. About Face Theatre at Theatre Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $20-$38; aboutfacetheatre.com

“you & me”: Mummenschanz returns with more whimsical tales filled with large scale masks and acrobatics. March 3. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $44-$52; atthemac.org

“You For Me For You”: In Mia Chung’s play, two sisters plan an escape from North Korea only to be separated at the border. Previews begin March 4, opens March 8; to April 8. Sideshow Theatre at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $20-$30; sideshowtheatre.org