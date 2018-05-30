Curtain Call – theater previews, openings May 31-June 7, 2018

Karen Rodriguez and Rashaad Hall star in Haven Theatre’s world premiere of "The Displaced."| Joe Mazza/Brave Lux

“Broadway and the Bard: An Evening of Shakespeare & Song”: Tony Award-winning actor Len Cariou’s one-man show. June 6-10. Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $35; stage773.com

“Burnham’s Dream: The White City”: June Finfer and Elizabeth Doyle’s musical about visionary architect Daniel Burnham and Chicago’s 1893 Columbian Exposition. Previews begin June 2, opens June 5; to July 1. Lost and Found Productions at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $42; theaterwit.org

“The Displaced”: Isaac Gomez’s thriller that explores the heartbreak of gentrification; directed by Jo Cattell. Previews begin May 31, opens June 3; to July 1. Haven Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $18; haventheatrechicago.com

“Guards at the Taj”: Rajiv Joseph’s tale about the search for beauty in desperate circumstances; directed by Amy Morton. Previews begin May 31, opens June 11; to July 22. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$89; steppenwolf.org

“Hamlet”: After the death of his father, a young black man named Hamlet returns home to grieve and seek revenge; directed buy Monty Cole. Previews begin June 1, opens June 7; to July 29. The Gift Theatre, 4802 N. Milwaukee, $35-$40; thegifttheatre.org

“Let’s Make It Perfectly Queer: A Salute to Pride”: The Second City’s celebration of all things Pride; directed by Mick Napier. Opens June 1; to June 24. The Blackout Cabaret, 230 W. North, $20; secondcity.com

Pivot Arts Festival: A celebration of multi-disciplinary works presented throughout the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods. June 1-10. Various locations, Free-$30; pivotarts.org

“The Opportunities of Extinction”: In Sam Chanse’s play, as tensions rise the political becomes indistinguishable from the environmental as three people in the Mojave Desert wonder how long they have before everything falls apart; directed by Jen Poulin. Previews begin June 1, opens June 3; to June 30. Broken Nose Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can; brokennosetheatre.com

“Pink Orchids”: Patrick Cash’s drama explores the emotions of living with a virus that attacks the emotions as wall as the body; directed by Brennan T. Jones. Previews begin June 6, opens June 8; to July 7. Pride Films & Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Wild Women of Planet Wongo”: The immersive sci-fi musical comedy spoofs madcap ‘60s B movies. Previews begin June 1, opens June 8; to July 14. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $20-$40; planetwongo.com