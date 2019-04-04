Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming,’ Delia Owens’ ‘Crawdads’ again top best-sellers list

Michelle Obama's "Becoming" and Delia Owens' “Where the Crawdads Sing” again top the Publishers Weekly hardcover bestsellers lists. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

3. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Tiamat’s Wrath” by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

6. “The American Agent” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

7. “Wild Card” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman’s Sons)

9. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

10. “The Last Second” by Coulter/Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

12. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

14. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. “Berserk: Deluxe Ed. Vol. 1” by Miura/DeAngelis (Dark Horse Manga)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. “The Right Side of History” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

4. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

5. “The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook” by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Insight Editions)

6. “Eat to Beat Disease” by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology” by Izabella Wentz (HarperOne)

8. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)

9. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

11. “Doing Justice” by Preet Bharara (Knopf)

12. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

13. “Inside the Empire” by Klapsich/Solotaroff (HMH)

14. “Spearhead” by Adam Makos (Ballantine)

15. “Shortest Way Home” by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright)