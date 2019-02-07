Delia Owens’ ‘Crawdads,’ Michelle Obama again top best-sellers lists

Delia Owens' (above) “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Michelle Obama's "Becoming" again the top spots on the Publishers Weekly hardcover bestsellers lists. | Penguin Random House

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

3. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

5. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

7. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

11. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

12. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

13. “Out of the Dark” by Gregg Hurwitz (Minotaur)

14. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

15. “Judgment” by Joseph Finder (Dutton)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

2. “From the Ground Up” by Howard Schultz (Random House)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. “Team of Vipers” by Cliff Sims (St. Martin’s/Dunne)

6. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Let Me Finish” by Chris Christie (Hachette)

8. “Brave Love” by Lisa Leonard (Zondervan)

9. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)

10. “Medical Medium Liver Rescue” by Anthony William (Hay House)

11. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

12. “Grown-Up Faith” by Kevin Myers (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Shameless’ by Nadia Bolz-Weber (Convergent)

14. “Dreyer’s English” by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House)

15. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)