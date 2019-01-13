Gordon Ramsay, Missy Elliott among celebs who took fitness journeys in 2018

Singer Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 2018. In a June 2018 interview, Clarkson revealed she had been dealing with an autoimmune disease and an issue with her thyroid. | ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

With 2018 just ended, we’re looking back at stars who shared their fitness journeys with us this year. If your New Year’s resolution includes a workout routine, look no further than these celebs for inspiration.

1. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott shared a photo in May after losing a considerable amount of weight. She noted that she hadn’t completely cut junk food out of her diet, but she hadn’t eaten bread in four months and now drinks only water.

“Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me!” the rapper wrote in her Instagram caption. “See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this (has) helped my skin… it really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish.”

2. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore revealed in late December that she had spent the past three months hard at work and ended up losing 25 pounds. The 43-year-old “Charlie’s Angels” alum shared a series of photos, including a before and after shot of her doing sit-ups.

“You can tell my face is so much thinner!” Barrymore wrote. “This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it!… I just know that I have the control to be what I want.”

3. Gordon Ramsay

The celebrity chef revealed in January that he had began a more intense workout regime to look better for his wife. He upped his home workout routine and has competed in multiple Ironman competitions.

“I looked like a sack of [expletive], he told US Magazine. “I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better looking and more gorgeous.”

4. Jenna Jameson

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson frequently chronicles her weight loss journey on Instagram. Jameson revealed in late December that she has lost 80 pounds since April 23 while sharing a series of side-by-side progress photos, which she said improved her “motivation immensely.”

In a Christmas Eve post, she challenged followers not to get distracted by the influx of holiday treats.

“With family visiting and having no clue what #keto is and all too willing to talk you into mashed potatoes and grandmas cheesecake, it’s SO easy to fall off,” Jameson wrote. “It’s not exciting, but trust in fact, you will be so elated when you power through the holidays.”

5. Kevin Smith

Six months after suffering from a massive heart attack, the famed director Kevin Smith announced on Instagram that he had lost 51 pounds.

“This wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables),” Smith wrote in his caption. “Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going!”

6. Kelly Clarkson

In a June interview with “The Today Show,” Clarkson revealed she had been dealing with an autoimmune disease and an issue with her thyroid. She said revamping her diet with the help of Steven Gundry’s book, “The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in ‘Healthy’ Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain” helped eradicate her thyroid problem.

“Here’s the best part, ya’ll, it’s not even the weight — I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn’t really the weight,” she said. “For me it was like, I’m not on my medicine anymore. My blood work came back and I haven’t been on my medicine since like February.”

7. Blake Lively

Blake Lively worked hard to lose weight after giving birth to her second daughter, Inez. The actress revealed she gained 61 pounds while pregnant and worked with a trainer for over a year to get back to where she started.

“It took me 14 months, but I fit in PVC now,” Lively told E! at the New York Fashion Week in February, referring to the vinyl trench coat she was wearing. “But, it’s also OK if you don’t. If that’s not a priority or a goal of yours, then that’s fine, too.”

She also shared a photo on Instagram with her trainer.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote.

8. Molly Hopkins

The “90 Day Fiance” star revealed in an Instagram post that she had been struggling with weight loss until becoming more conscious about what she ate.

Hannah Yasharoff, USA Today

Read more at usatoday.com</em>