Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome baby boy

In this file photo taken on May 06, 2019, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York. | ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweet Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!” A spokeswoman said in an email the baby was born Thursday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who’s a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple’s second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she’s studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

RELATED