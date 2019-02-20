Lady Gaga, Christian Carino call off engagement

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Lady Gaga has been turning heads on the red carpet, but her ringless finger at the Grammy Awards earlier this month made fans wonder: Is she still with fiance Christian Carino?

It appears the speculation was right. Gaga and Carino have called off their engagement, her rep Amanda Silverman confirmed to USA TODAY on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old actress and singer went public with her engagement to Carino in October at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, referring to the talent agent as her “fiance” during an onstage speech.

The couple, who reportedly began dating in February 2017, packed on the PDA at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards and the Golden Globes as Lady Gaga picked up statuettes for her role as Ally Maine in “A Star Is Born.”

However, Carino – and Lady Gaga’s massive engagement ring – were missing in action at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, where she won a gold-plated trophy for best pop duo/group performance on “Shallow.”

In her acceptance speech, the singer talked about mental health awareness and her collaborator, Bradley Cooper – but made no mention of Carino.

The same can be said about Valentine’s Day. While celebrities spread the love on their social media feeds, Gaga instead showcased her two new tattoos, including a massive ‘A Star Is Born’-inspired ink of a rose along her spine.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose’ by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose.”

Despite the breakup, Gaga will have little time to sulk. She is a double nominee at Sunday’s Academy Awards for her work in “A Star Is Born,” for best actress and original song for “Shallow.” (The Academy Awards will air live on ABC, 8 EST/5 PST, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.)

The singer was previously engaged to “Chicago Fire” actor Taylor Kinney, but they split in 2016 after a five-year romance.

USA TODAY has reached out to her rep for comment.

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY; Contributing: Associated Press