Local artists Tom Morello, Chaka Khan nominated for Rock Hall of Fame

Tom Morello performs with Prophets of Rage on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. | Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Libertyville’s Tom Morello and Hyde Park’s Chaka Khan have a shot at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their bands, Morello’s Rage Against the Machine and Khan’s Rufus, are among the 19 acts on the ballot for next year’s ceremony, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Rage is nominated in its first year of eligibility, as is Radiohead. Also on the ballot for the first time will be Nina Simone, the Moody Blues, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, Dire Straits, Eurythmics and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Khan was nominated last year as a solo act and with Rufus in 2011 but has yet to make the cut for ultimate induction in a vote of fans and industry experts. The Chicago band is best known for the 1974 hit “Tell Me Something Good.”

Inductees will be announced in December with the ceremony set for Cleveland on April 14.

Morello was the star guitarist for Rage, a fiery Los Angeles rock band famed for social conscious lyrics on such hits as “Killing in the Name.” He has been performing in recent years with an offshoot band, Prophets of Rage, which includes rappers Chuck D and B-Real but not original Rage vocalist Zack de la Rocha.

Repeat nominees include Boston area roadhouse rockers J. Geils Band, New Jersey’s Bon Jovi, 1980s hit-makers Depeche Mode and The Cars, rapper LL Cool J, New Orleans funk stars The Meters, revolutionary rockers MC5, guitarist Link Wray and The Zombies, makers of “Time of the Season.”.

All of the nominees had to have released their first recording no later than 1992 to be eligible.

Contributing: Associated Press