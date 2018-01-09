Michael Douglas denies sexual misconduct allegations ahead of expose

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend The Actor's Fund Career Transition For Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on November 1, 2017 in New York City. | Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Deadline.com, actor Michael Douglas on Tuesday night denied sexual misconduct allegations — before news of the accusations were made public.

In the interview, the 73-year-old Oscar-winner said he came forward with the details ahead of a rumored story in the works by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I felt the need to get ahead of this. It pertains to me but I’m also getting a sense of how it reflects in our culture, and what is going on today. I see it as a cautionary tale,” the actor said.

Douglas vehemently denied accusations by a former employee, who claimed that he masturbated in front of her, calling it “a complete lie, fabrication,” and that he “spoke raunchily or dirtily” with his friends. “As to colorful language, she may have overheard private conversations, and if she was offended, she could have excused herself,” Douglas went on to say.

Douglas was noticeably absent from Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards where his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, accompanied by his legendary father, 101-year-old actor Kirk Douglas, presented one of the awards.

