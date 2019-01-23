Michael Jackson musical to premiere in Chicago before Broadway

A billboard advertises "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" in New York. | DKC OM

Chicagoans will be the first to see a new musical featuring the music of Michael Jackson and created by two of the day’s top theatrical talents.

Tentatively titled “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” the show is scheduled to begin performances Oct. 29 at the James N. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. The run will continue through Dec. 1.

“Don’t Stop,” created in collaboration with the singer’s estate, features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (“Ruined”) and is being directed and choreographed by ballet veteran Christopher Wheeldon. A Tony winner for his choreography of “An American in Paris,” Wheeldon also oversaw the Joffrey Ballet’s new “Nutcracker,” set in Chicago, that premiered in 2016.

A 2020 Broadway debut is planned.