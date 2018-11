Michelle Obama launches book tour at the United Center — PHOTOS

The stage is set at the United Center in Chicago for the kickoff of Michelle Obama's book tour. | Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times

The official kick-off to former first lady Michelle Obama’s book tour kicked off at 8 tonight in her Chicago hometown. Oprah Winfrey is hosting the sold-out event at Chicago’s United Center, where 14,000 people are expected to turn out.

Sun-Times Washington bureau chief Lynn Sweet takes us into the arena for a look at the pre-event atmosphere:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More to come…