Netflix back up after worldwide outage

Update: Return to your couch, Netflix is working again.

Your TV binge is canceled.

The Netflix website and app are down for viewers around the world, the Independent reported. The streaming company tweeted that it was looking into the issue.

We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018

