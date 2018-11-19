Obama gets virtual-reality tour of his Presidential Center at foundation summit

Former President Barack Obama explores virtual- and augmented-reality excursions into the world of the planned Barack Obama Presidential Center at his second annual Obama Foundation Summit Monday. | Maudlyne Ihejirika/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama entered an empty ballroom and strode toward the front of the room, where virtual reality glasses lay on one table and an IPad with an augmented-reality app on another.

In between the two gizmos — which would virtually take the former president into the seemingly already real world of the planned Barack Obama Presidential Center — was the architectural model.

Attendees at the second annual Obama Foundation Summit had been able to experience the gizmos since Sunday. But now it was the turn of the former president himself, in town to present at the closing ceremony.

Obama was led over to the augmented-reality app first, picking up the iPad, touching it to enhance various aspects of the library campus, from the vegetable garden on the grounds to Lake Michigan just beyond.

“Wow! Look at that! Outstanding!” Obama exclaimed, as he turned this way and that, honing in on the buildings and grounds. “You know I hate to sound old, like, ‘I can’t believe it does that.’ It’s like when old people say, ‘Can you really talk on this thing?’” he joked.

After the augmented-reality excursion, Obama surveyed his center’s architectural model. “You know what I always love? It’s the tiny people on these models,” he said. “But this is wonderful.”

From there, it was on to virtual reality, strapping on huge glasses that would take him into the planned Sky Room of the center — the top floor where visitors would end up after exploring the offerings of the other floors. The second pair of glasses would have taken him into the center’s plaza.

“Whoa! This is SO cool!” the former president exclaimed to the designer. “Very, very cool. Congratulations! Great work!”

And with that, he strode away, to take photos, before the afternoon session.