Oscar nominations 2018 — The Complete List

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday morning in Hollywood by actors Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis. The Oscars will be presented on March 4, and televised on ABC.

Here is the list of nominees (updating):

Best Picture: “Call Me By Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,”Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best director: Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”); Jordan Peele (“Get Out”); Greta Gerwig “Lady Bird”; Paul Thomas Anderson (“Phantom Thread”); Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”)

Best actor: Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington

Best supporting actor: Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Plummer, Sam Rockwell

Best actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”; Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”; Meryl Streep, “The Post.”

Best supporting actress: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”; Leslie Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”; and Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water.”

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best foreign-language film: Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”; Russia’s “Loveless”; Lebanon’s “The Insult”; Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”; and Sweden’s “The Square.”

Best song: “Mighty River” from “Mudbound; “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”; “Remember Me” from “Coco”; “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall; and “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2024”; Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”; Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”; Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”; Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water.”

Best original score: “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer; “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood; “The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat; “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.

Best visual effects: “Blade Runner 2049,” ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” ”Kong: Skull Island,” ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” ”War for the Planet of the Apes.”