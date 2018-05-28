Rachel Rockwell, Chicago director, choreographer dies at 49

Rachel Rockwell, one of Chicago’s prominent directors and choreographers has died. She was 49. Ms. Rockwell had battled cancer for several years.

Ms. Rockwell had amassed a vast and grand body of work in Chicago theater and was best-known for her critically acclaimed work on musicals, most notably at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook, where her credits included “The Sound of Music,” “Ragtime,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Les Miserables” and “Oliver!,” as well as “Disney’s Aladdin,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and most recently “Mamma Mia!” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. At Chicago Shakespeare Theater her credits boasted “Shrek,” the world premiere of “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” and last year’s acclaimed production of “Shakespeare in Love,” among many others. She made her Goodman Theatre debut in 2014 with a revisionist revival of “Brigadoon.” Her work at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora included “In the Heights” and “42nd Street.”

Ms. Rockwell grew up in Indiana, graduating from the University of Evansville. She began her stage career as a ballet dancer. Her first Chicago show was as a dancer in “The Will Rogers Follies” at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. She soon made a name for herself as an actress in numerous musical productions including “A Chorus Line,” “Show Boat” and “Babes in Arms” (opposite George Wendt). In a 2010 interview with the Sun-Times she explained her true passion was directing, a career which came to fruition on the stages of Chicago-area theaters.

“I was always directing — always very critical — I just didn’t know it,” Ms. Rockwell said in the interview, laughing. “Now I’m getting paid to do it.”