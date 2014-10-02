‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ stars Joe and Teresa Giudice sentenced

NEWARK, N.J. —

The married stars of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” are trading the drama of reality TV for prison.

Teresa Giudice was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Newark to 15 months in prison on conspiracy and bankruptcy charges while her husband, Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice, was sentenced to 41 months.

Together they must pay $414,000 in restitution.

The judge said Teresa will serve her sentence first so Joe can stay home with the couple’s four children.

Teresa Giudice, 42, cried as she apologized in court before her sentencing.

“I fully take responsibility for my actions. I need to learn to take responsibility for myself,” she said. “I can’t even explain the pain that I have gone through. I am more sorry than anybody will ever know or understand.”

Joe Giudice also apologized and said he had disgraced many people.

The couple walked into court holding hands, but once inside the courtroom, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas slammed them for not disclosing all their assets in a presentencing report. She said they didn’t include all the recreational vehicles they own.

The judge gave Joe Guidice credit for helping people rebuild after Superstorm Sandy and other storms.

The couple had pleaded guilty in March, admitting they hid assets from bankruptcy creditors and submitted phony loan applications to get some $5 million in mortgages and construction loans.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Joe Giudice faced a potential sentence of 37 to 46 months and Teresa Giudice could have gotten 21 to 27 months.

Joe Giudice, an Italian citizen, could be deported after his prison term is completed. His attorney has said Giudice came to the U.S. as an infant and didn’t know he wasn’t an American citizen.

Both Giudices pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and three types of bankruptcy fraud. Joe Giudice, 43, also pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax return for 2004. —AP

