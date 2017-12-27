Ring in 2018 with plenty of music —Chicago-style

Vic Mensa opens for Jay-Z at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Mensa hosts the Chicago NYE Ball at Concord Music Hall on Dec. 31. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Another year is almost over, and while we contemplate the past and wonder what the New Year holds, let’s take time to celebrate by ringing in 2018 with music. As in New Year’s Eves past, there’s a wide variety of sounds to choose from this weekend including blues, jazz, rock, soul, electronic, bluegrass and classical and more. Happy New Year!

Salute to Vienna Concert: Celebrate the New Year with a program featuring Strauss waltzes and melodies from “Die Fledermaus” and “The Merry Widow” performed by the Strauss Symphony of America featuring the Chicago Philharmonic. Dec. 30 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, $27-$175; cso.org

Greensky Bluegrass: The Michigan-based quintet is known for its unique blend of bluegrass and rock. Dec. 29-31 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine, Dec. 29-30, $30, Dec. 31 sold out; jamusa.com

Dumpstaphunk, Honey Island Swamp Band, Nasty Snacks: Ring in the New Year with some New Orleans funk. Dec. 31 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage, $35, $40; jamusa.com

Bodeans: Sure to be a high-energy show with this always popular Milwaukee band. Dec. 31- Jan. 1 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, Dec. 31 sold out, Jan. 1, $45-$60; citywinery.com

Bob Mould with Helen Money: A WXRT Holiday Concert for the Kids. Bring a new or like new toy or book for the children in Chicagoland hospitals. Dec. 29-31 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston, Dec. 29, $25-$75, Dec. 30 sold out, Dec. 31, $75-$175; evanstonspace.com

Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Ookay: Electronic dance music plus a DJ who performs in a bear suit and claims he’s from Yosemite National Park. Dec. 31 at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence; $60-$66; aragonballroom.org

Ronnie Baker Brooks: An evening of soul, blues and funk with one of Chicago’s top guitar slingers. Dec 31 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $40; fitzgeraldsnightclub.com

Expo ’76 & the Total Pro Horns with Robert Cornelius: Dag Juhlin and the guys welcome 2018 with their retro-pop songbook. Dec. 31 at FitzGerald’s SideBar, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn, $30; fitzgeraldsnightclub.com

Noname: The Chicago hip-hop star (aka Fatimah Warner) brings her intricate wordplay to this three-night stand. Dec. 29-31 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln, Dec. 29, $30, $35, Dec. 30 sold out, Dec. 31, $40, $45; lh-st.com

Farley Jackmaster Funk & Recloose, Freakeasy Resident DJs: Metro is transformed into a multidisciplinary arts showcase with three stages, immersive installations and techno music. Dec. 31 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $50, $55; metrochicago.com

New Year, New Queen: A dance party with members of Smart Bar’s Queen residency along with a crew of drag queen hosts. Dec. 31 at Smart Bar at Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $35, $40; smartbarchicago.com

Tributosaurus becomes Tom Petty: The tribute band salutes the late rock legend who may be gone but never forgotten. Dec. 30-31 at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt, Dec. 30 sold out, Dec. 31, $45; wireismusic.com

WGCI Big Jam with Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Goldlink, Yo Gotti, Jacquees, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert: Rap and hip-hop artists welcome the New Year. Dec 30 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison, $21-$130.50; ticketmaster.com

Guided By Voices: The legendary indie-rock band returns to the Empty Bottle where it last performed in 2001. Dec. 30-31 at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $35, $45; emptybottle.com

Mungion: This Chicago band taps into a variety of styles (think rock to jazz, bluegrass to funk) to create their own innovative sound. Dec. 29-31 at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, Dec. 29-30, $15, Dec. 31, sold out; tonicroom.ticketfly.com

Mike Wheeler Band, NuBlu Band: An evening of Chicago blues at the South Loop club. Dec. 31 at Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S. Wabash, $25; buddyguy.com

The Sun Ra Arkestra: You can’t go wrong with the Arkestra’s massive, joyous songbook that moves between rolling grooves, sing-along chants and atonal blasts of brass. Dec. 31 at Constellation, 3111 N. Western; $30-$40; constellation-chicago.com

Twin Peaks: Three nights to get your fill of the Chicago indie-rock band. Dec. 29-31 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, sold out; thaliahallchicago.com

Over the Rhine: The husband-wife duo — Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler — in an intimate concert to ring in the New Year. Dec. 31 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, $48, $50; oldtownschool.org

Flogging Molly: The Irish-American Celtic punk rock band brings their infectious sound to the downtown venue. Dec. 30-31 at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, $49.50-$85; houseofblues.com/chicago

Battle of the Saxes: An evening of jazz with saxophonists Ed Petersen and Eric Schneider doing battle. Rounding out the band are Willie Pickens (piano), Brian Sandstrom (bass) and Rober Shy (drums). Dec. 31 at Green Mill, 4802 N. Broadway, $30; greenmilljazz.com

Roy Hargrove Quintet: The Grammy-winning trumpeter is among the premier players in jazz. Dec. 29-31 at Jazz Showcase, Dearborn Station, 806 S. Plymouth Ct., $40-$110; jazzshowcase.com

The Lowdown Brass Band: Features dynamic vocalists and hip-hop MCs guaranteed to get you up and dancing. Dec. 29-31 at Andy’s Jazz Club, 11 E. Hubbard, $15-$50; andysjazzclub.com

Larry McCray, Vance Kelly, Joanna Connor: A stellar lineup that’s a primer for blues Chicago style. Dec. 31 at Kingston Mines, 2548 N. Halsted, $35; kingstonmines.com

Jimmy Johnson Band featuring Rico McFarland: The Chicago bluesman burns up the stage aided by fellow singer-guitarist McFarland. Dec. 31 at Chicago B.L.U.E.S. Bar, 2529 N. Halsted, $25; chicagobluesbar.com

Dance Yourself Clean Dance Party: An indie-pop dance party by music lovers, for music lovers. Dec. 31 at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, $30, $45; lh-st.com

The Right Now, The Lucky Dutch, DJRC: The Right Now’s pop-meets-soul sound is a mix of catchy songwriting and intricate arrangements topped off with Stefanie Berecz’s vocals. Dec. 31 at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, $20; hideoutchicago.com

Local H, All Eyes West, The Avondale Ramblers: Local H rides into the New Year on a blistering wave of hard rock. Dec. 30-31 at Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $27-$45; subt.net

Wilde, Friday Pilots Club: Two of Chicago’s most exciting up-and-coming bands. Dec. 31 at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln, $60, $65; elboroomlive.com

Windy City Soul Club: The Empty Bottle’s monthly dance party moves to Logan Square where fans can “shake a tail feather” while welcoming the New Year. Dec. 31 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie, $15-$20; emptybottle.com

Masked Intruder, The Reaganomics: Pop-punk tunes from the ski-masked quartet. Dec. 31 at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont, $25; beatkitchen.com

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: The Chicago cover band plus appetizers, dinner and breakfast buffets. Dec. 31 at Joe’s Bar, 940 W. Weed; $99-$125; joesbar.com

Into It. Over It: An intimate acoustic show with emo-pop veteran Evan Thomas Weiss. Dec. 31 at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark, $25, $35; gmantavern.com

Chicago NYE Ball with Vic Mensa, DJ Rock City, Diox, Navic: A NYEve ball hosted by rapper Mensa. Dec. 31 at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, $79; concordmusichall.com

The Modern Sounds: The trio — Joel Paterson, Beau Sample and Alex Hall — perform traditional American music from rockabilly and hot jazz to Western swing and classic blues. Dec. 31 at California Clipper, 1002 N. California, $10; californiaclipper.com

Murder By Death, The Life & Times: An evening of unique indie rock is a sure bet with these two bands. Dec. 31 at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, $30; bottomlounge.com

The Suicide Machines, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Direct Hit, Rebel Spies, The Eradicator: Blast in the New Year with some in-your-face punk rock at the South Side venue. Dec. 31 at Reggie’s Rock Club, $20, $25. 2105 S. State; reggieslive.com

We are the Union, Airstream Futures, Break Anchor, Still Alive: A bargain-priced ska and punk lineup. Dec. 31 at Reggie’s Music Joint, $5, 2105 S. State, reggieslive.com

Wendy & DB and the Funn Band: An afternoon music party for kids and parents. Plus face painting and other surprises. Dec. 31 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln, Skokie, $10; skokietheater.org

New Philharmonic: Program features classical and pop tunes with baritone Corey Crider. Dec. 31 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $65; atthemac.org

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama: High-energy blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Dec. 31 at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams, Crystal Lake, $25; rauecenter.org

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.