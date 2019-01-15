Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Pitbull to headline 50th New Orleans Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has got satisfaction: The Rolling Stones are among the headliners for the 50th anniversary festival.

Organizers Tuesday confirmed reports that Mick Jagger and his band will play.

Also headlining are Katy Perry, the Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Pitbull, Santana, Jerry Lee Lewis, Aaron Neville and gospel great Shirley Caesar.

Producer Quint Davis says this year’s festival will include at least 20 tributes honoring artists who helped shape the city’s musical landscape. These include performances dedicated to Louis Armstrong, Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson, Allen Toussaint, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the New Orleans festival, with a pre-sale Thursday for Louisiana residents only, to buy tickets for the Rolling Stones date — Thursday, May 2. The festival runs April 25-28 and May 2-5.

Closer to home, the Stones play Chicago’s Soldier Field June 21 and 25.

CHEVEL JOHNSON, Associated Press