Spice Girl Mel B cancels event after severe hand injury, surgery

Mel B meets fans and signs copies of her new memoir "Brutally Honest" at Waterstones Bluewater on November 28, 2018 in Greenhithe, England. | Mark Milan/Getty Images

LONDON — Spice Girl Melanie Brown has suffered an unexplained injury in New York that required surgery to prevent her from losing her hand.

Brown, who also serves as one of the judges on the NBC hit series “America’s Got Talent,” said online Monday she needed three hours of surgery to repair damage to her hand. She also said she suffered two broken ribs.

She posted a photograph on Instagram and thanked doctors and nurses for their “wonderful” work but did not explain how the accident occurred.

Brown cancelled a book signing event in New York and apologized to fans who had bought tickets.

“Ohhh the pain, but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all,” she said.

The Spice Girls are planning a reunion tour without the services of Victoria Beckham.