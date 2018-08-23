Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson among all-star lineup for Aretha Franklin funeral

Singer Jennifer Hudson participates in an end-of-school-year peace march and rally on June 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer will be among the performers at funeral services for Aretha Franklin. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

NEW YORK — An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

Franklin’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press by Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

The service will be held at Greater Grace Temple. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76.