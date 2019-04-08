Theaster Gates brings something to see and hear to 95th Street Red Line station

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter and others tour artist Theaster Gates' new art installation — a radio station — at the 95th Street/Dan Ryan Red Line Station on Monday, April 8, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Theaster Gates’ artwork includes collage-like collections of everything from screwdrivers to bits of old wood to vintage magazines.

But when the Chicago-based artist — who works worldwide — thought about what would work best at the rebuilt 95th/Dan Ryan CTA stop, he didn’t think he could cram all he wanted to say in a mural.

That’s why he opted for “An Extended Song of Our People,” a glass-fronted D.J. booth and broadcast studio sandwiched in between an employee restroom and an electrical room in the terminal’s north end.

The booth, along with a “tapestry” of decommissioned fire hoses, were unveiled Monday with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a host of CTA officials.

Gates said he sees the booth as a place to “amplify the daily ideas, daily interests of our people.”

“And we could also pump really good soul, funk, house, jazz and gospel throughout the (CTA) station,” he said.

Emanuel credited his wife, Amy Rule, with seeking out Gates for the commission.

“Amy is the one with the master’s in art history. I’m not,” he said, with his wife standing nearby. “She knew about Theaster’s artwork. She said, ‘We’ve really got to talk to Theaster and see what his artwork is.”