Today at the Chicago International Film Festival: ‘Charleston’

A grieving Bucharester answers his door. A stranger introduces himself as his late wife’s lover of five months. They bond, oddly. They go see her favorite film and drive to the Black Sea resort that meant a lot to her. The French distributor of this affecting, mildly absurdist buddy film slots it as a “Black Comedy” and the poster calls it “A Love Story.” The title “Charleston” is a malaprop. The working title was “Charlton Heston,” the late actor both men loved. Andrei Cretulescu makes his debut feature after directing four shorts, and writing on film for Time Out Bucureşti and other outlets. Detouring from the Romanian new wave, the less cynical “Charleston” is almost sweet. 8 p.m. Oct. 17 ; 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 ; 3 p.m. Oct. 20 .

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Oct. 26 at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois.