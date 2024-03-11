WBEZ: Stop Making Sense - Restored in 4K

Join WBEZ in celebrating 40 years of one of the greatest concert films of all time, "Stop Making Sense," on March 30.

The film, recently restored by A24 films in 4K, documents the legendary rock band Talking Heads at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December of 1983. David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison perform alongside an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians. Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme ("Silence of the Lambs") captures the band at their exhilarating best in this new and complete restoration.Put on your dancing shoes and meet us at the Studebaker Theater, the venue that first brought the film to Chicago audiences. We have included special kids pricing for our early screening. Bring the whole family!

When: Saturday, March 30 from 4-5:30 and from 7-8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Ave.)

Admission: $10-$35

A limited number of event posters designed by Chicago-based illustrator Ryan Duggan will be available for purchase online and at the event.

“Stop Making Sense” posters designed by Chicago-based illustrator Ryan Duggan.

*This is a standard movie screening and will not feature a Sound Opinions presentation.

NO Refunds

DETAILS:

EARLY SCREENING

Doors 3:30 pm

Screening 4:00 - 5:30 pm

Price: $15 Adult / $10 Kid (under 13) / Posters $25

LATE SCREENING

Doors 6:30 pm

Screening 7:00 - 8:30 pm

Price: $15 / Poster $25 / Poster & Ticket Bundle $35

