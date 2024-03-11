The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Events Entertainment and Culture

WBEZ: Stop Making Sense - Restored in 4K

Join WBEZ in celebrating 40 years of one of the greatest concert films of all time, “Stop Making Sense,” on March 30.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
SHARE WBEZ: Stop Making Sense - Restored in 4K
Stop Making Sense Event

Join WBEZ in celebrating 40 years of one of the greatest concert films of all time, "Stop Making Sense," on March 30.

The film, recently restored by A24 films in 4K, documents the legendary rock band Talking Heads at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December of 1983. David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison perform alongside an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians. Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme ("Silence of the Lambs") captures the band at their exhilarating best in this new and complete restoration.Put on your dancing shoes and meet us at the Studebaker Theater, the venue that first brought the film to Chicago audiences. We have included special kids pricing for our early screening. Bring the whole family!

When: Saturday, March 30 from 4-5:30 and from 7-8:30 p.m. CT
Where: Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Ave.)
Admission: $10-$35

A limited number of event posters designed by Chicago-based illustrator Ryan Duggan will be available for purchase online and at the event.

Stop Making Sense Poster

“Stop Making Sense” posters designed by Chicago-based illustrator Ryan Duggan.

*This is a standard movie screening and will not feature a Sound Opinions presentation.

NO Refunds

WBEZ: Stop Making Sense - Restored in 4K
March 30 from 4-10 p.m. CT at the Studebaker Theater
TICKETS

DETAILS:

EARLY SCREENING

Doors 3:30 pm

Screening 4:00 - 5:30 pm

Price: $15 Adult / $10 Kid (under 13) / Posters $25

LATE SCREENING

Doors 6:30 pm

Screening 7:00 - 8:30 pm

Price: $15 / Poster $25 / Poster & Ticket Bundle $35

Next Up In News
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Michigan man who murdered Illinois woman in Germany gets life in prison
Bears would put $2B in private money into publicly owned lakefront stadium under new push
Ex-Ald. Ed Burke keeps law license after most Illinois Supreme Court justices recuse themselves
Is time running out for April Perry to become Chicago’s first female U.S. attorney?
North Lawndale girl’s death being investigated as a homicide
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_516.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m experienced and eager to volunteer, but no one wants me
Lonely woman wants to contribute her time, but charities show no interest in her considerable skill set.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Kansas Houston Basketball
College Sports
Houston, UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The big movement came in the rest of the top 10, where North Carolina jumped three spots to No. 4 after beating then-No. 9 Duke and Kentucky vaulted six spots to No. 9 after its win over then-No. 4 Tennessee.
By Associated Press
 
Bears QB Justin Fields.
Bears
Jaylon Johnson: Bears locker room mature enough to handle possible Justin Fields trade
Johnson is one of the Bears veterans — along with receiver DJ Moore, among others — who have been in support of Fields’ return dating back to last season. Johnson sounded as if a trade would not lead to a locker-room fracture.
By Patrick Finley
 
Lions Bears Football
Bears
Bears to sign former Eagles, Lions RB D’Andre Swift for $24 million over 3 years: source
They’ll add him to Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in a young, talented backfield.
By Jason Lieser
 
APTOPIX B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball
College Sports
South Carolina, Iowa on top of women’s AP Top 25
USC moved up to No. 3 for the first time since 1986.
By Associated Press
 