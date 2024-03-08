Why the Fire must ignite Hugo Cuypers

The Fire reportedly spent a club-record $12 million to acquire striker Hugo Cuypers from Belgian side Gent. They were hoping Cuypers would become the dependable scorer that busts Robert Beric and Kacper Przybylko couldn’t, while also providing a steady target and holding up play when necessary.

Through two games, Cuypers has just one shot and hasn’t made the impact the Fire expected. But that doesn’t mean Cuypers’ silence is his fault.

Over their first 180 minutes, the Fire have struggled to create chances. Their total of 11 key passes — a metric that measures how many passes turn into shots — ranks 25th in the 29-team league. They also rank 25th with only 41 completed passes into the final third of the field. Saturday against FC Cincinnati, the Fire (0-1-1, 1 point) had no shots on target from open play.

Cuypers certainly has felt the impact of the slow start. Of his 80 touches, 26 have come in the opponent’s third of the field, though only one has been inside the other team’s penalty area.

Despite the lofty price tag, perhaps Cuypers’ first impression shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Last season, the Fire were deficient in the same areas where they’re sputtering now. They were 23rd overall in expected goals at 38.2, last in the league in key passes and second from the bottom in passes into the final third.

Though he’s a better all-around player than Beric or Przybylko, Cuypers still needs service to be a true difference-maker. He hasn’t gotten it yet.

“Our ability to provide him with service in the box but also to get numbers around him where they can support him, I think that’s important,” coach Frank Klopas said. “The [Cincinnati] game was also difficult because I think we got to a certain point in the field, but then that final 15, 20 yards away from goal, that final pass, the final execution was lacking, but also our ability at times to get more bodies into the box and make it more difficult for the opposing teams and also provide him with some coverage and support.”

Of course, it’s way too early to make any conclusions that Cuypers is the latest expensive flop signed by sporting director Georg Heitz.

Cuypers and his teammates are still getting used to each other, and the Fire are in the process of working star midfielder Kellyn Acosta into the mix. The midfield also should receive a boost from winger Chris Mueller, who returned last week after missing most of the 2023 season because of hip surgery.

The tough schedule hasn’t helped, either, with matches against two teams Klopas said are strong at defending in the box. Next up are the defending-champion Crew (1-0-1, 4 points).

“We’ve had a good start, for me. I know we’re all disappointed, obviously, for the result against [Cincinnati] at home,” Klopas said. “I felt we deserved at least a point out of that one. But it’s good to play, I think, the top teams early on and really to gain experience and to test ourselves.”