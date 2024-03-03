The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
Food and Restaurants Money Taste

Beyond Meat hopes a healthier plant-based burger will combat falling US sales

The new Beyond Burger patties and Beyond Beef grounds cut saturated fat by 60% by switching from canola and coconut oils to avocado oil.

By  Dee-Ann Durbin | AP Business Writer
   
SHARE Beyond Meat hopes a healthier plant-based burger will combat falling US sales
Beyond Meat New Burger

Beyond Meat shows packaging for the latest iteration of the plant-based Beyond Burger. The company, which has been struggling with falling U.S. demand, reformulated its burger to contain less sodium and more protein.

Beyond Meat Inc/AP

Beyond Meat is revamping its signature plant-based burger, hoping that healthier ingredients will help it boost flagging U.S. sales.

The El Segundo, California-based company said last week its new Beyond Burger patties and Beyond Beef grounds cut saturated fat by 60% by switching from canola and coconut oils to avocado oil. The new beef products also have less sodium and more protein.

The new products go on sale in the U.S. this spring.

Beyond Meat has updated its products before; this is the fourth generation of the Beyond Burger. But Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said this is the biggest leap forward the brand has made since the Beyond Burger went on sale in 2016.

Brown said the company spent years developing the new recipe with input from nutritionists and doctors, trying to provide the benefits of plant-based eating in a burger that mimics the taste and texture of animal meat.

“Health is one of the top drivers to the plant-based meat category, and we feel a deep responsibility to deliver on that expectation for the consumer,” Brown told The Associated Press.

Beyond Meat is also under pressure to reverse declining U.S. sales. In the first nine months of 2023, the company’s U.S. revenue dropped 34% on weak consumer demand. The company said in November it was cutting 19% of its workforce and considering cutting some products, like jerky, and reducing its operations in China.

Beyond Meat's sales have been rising in Europe, where it sells burgers and nuggets at McDonald's. In the first nine months of last year, its international revenue rose 17%. But that hasn't been enough to offset the U.S. losses. McDonald's has tested Beyond Meat burgers in the U.S. but hasn't made them a permanent menu item.

Inflation is one reason U.S. buyers turned to cheaper sources of protein in recent years. But U.S. consumers’ doubts about the health of plant-based meat – fed partly by advertising from the meat industry – has also been a consistent problem. The outgoing Beyond Burger contains 25% of the recommended daily intake of saturated fat, for example, and 17% of the recommended intake of sodium.

The new Beyond Burger significantly improves that health profile. It has 2 grams of saturated fat, or 10% of the recommended daily intake, and 14% of the recommended intake of sodium. A single patty has 230 calories, which is the same as the outgoing burger.

For comparison, a Kroger-brand 80/20 beef patty has less sodium but 9 grams of saturated fat — or 45% of the recommended intake — and 290 calories. The new Beyond Burger also has less saturated fat and sodium and than its chief plant-based rival, Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger.

Beyond Meat – which has always used pea protein to make its burgers -- added lentils, rice and faba beans to the new burger to improve chewiness and boost protein. The burgers now have 21 grams of protein, compared to 19 grams of protein in both the 80/20 beef patty and the Impossible Burger.

Beyond Meat's shares rose nearly 4% in morning trading Wednesday. The company reports its full-year 2023 earnings on Feb. 27.

Next Up In Taste
Fast-food wrappers containing PFAS no longer sold in the US, the FDA says
Popular Mediterranean restaurant Cava to open in Wicker Park
Wendy’s says it has no plans to raise prices during the busiest hours at its restaurants
Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare
On tap in Chicago: THC-infused beverages may mean new opportunities for Illinois breweries
Say goodbye to food waste with tips every home cook should know
The Latest
Obit Mortensen
Obituaries
Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s award-winning NFL reporter, dies at 72
Mortensen announced in 2016 that he he had been diagnosed with throat cancer.
By Associated Press
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
1 dead in shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown
One person was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
News
Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side
The 40th and 48th Wards and surrounding neighborhoods may notice more officers, police helicopter.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
trump_e1536184172355.jpg
Politics
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots.
By Associated Press
 
fotw03-06-24largemouthskisdad.jpg
Outdoors
Fish of the Week goes beyond big bass at Braidwood opener
Joe Kwiecinski’s big largemouth bass, caught on opening day at Braidwood Lake, earns Fish of the Week and also gives a chance to get the feel of the opener at the cooling lake.
By Dale Bowman
 