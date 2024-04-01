Clark Street closure for outdoor dining “pending mayoral review,” alderman says

Chicago’s outdoor dining program that was a lifesaver for eateries during the pandemic will soon return next month — alongside outdoor dining-friendly weather — but its fate on a three-block stretch in River North remains in flux.

The section on Clark Street between Grand and Kinzie was a popular staple of the program, with restaurants like The Smith, Bub City and Boss Bar reaping the benefits of more customers and tips, along with a greater sense of community in River North.

“It was amazing, what it did to the area,” The Smith General Manager Eric Scofield said. “[Clark Street] didn't close until mid-July last year, and as soon as that happened, the foot traffic and environment in the area just became so much more vibrant … it was just a really kind of fun atmosphere in an otherwise bustling city.”

Last year, the three-block stretch of Clark Street was closed to vehicle traffic. It's unclear whether it will close again when the program starts May 1.

Under the city’s outdoor dining program, restaurants and bars can apply for permits to expand their outdoor seating between May 1 and Oct. 31 each year. Businesses can apply for curb lane closures, sidewalk cafes and full street closures, with three participating businesses necessary for a street closure.

The Chicago Department of Transportation hasn’t received any applications for full street or curb lane closures on Clark Street, as of March 28. The department reviews all applications and consults both the impacted alderperson and multiple other city departments during the process, according to its website.

Scofield said he's spoken with neighboring businesses but is still weighing the restaurant's options. He said The Smith may submit an application for closing a portion of Clark Street.

“We're hoping that if we do fill out the application, that the city would … at least give it a fair shake — if the neighborhood wanted to have it closed, that they would agree to do so,” Scofield said.

‘Quid pro quo’

A survey from Ald. Brendan Reilly’s (42nd) office in spring 2023 showed at least 80% of the over 3,000 respondents were strongly in favor of the Clark Street closure — an “unprecedented” level of responses for that type of community survey, Reilly told the Sun-Times.

Reilly, whose ward includes the three-block stretch, would love to see the program return to Clark Street. But he said it’s ultimately not up to him.

In a post last week on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reilly said Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office had him pen a letter during a 2023 conference call, confirming he’d deny any applications for street closures on Clark Street after 2023. Reilly also said in a July 2023 newsletter the Clark Street closure would not be renewed in 2024.

Reilly, who helped create the program, said on X that Johnson chose to kill the program "on behalf of his allies in organized labor.”

Last year’s Clark Street closure wasn’t approved until two months into outdoor dining season, Reilly said, with restaurants experiencing lost foot traffic and revenue.

“I just think that was a raw deal,” he told the Sun-Times.

Despite the July letter and agreement, Reilly said he wouldn’t recommend denial of applications for Clark Street closures. He points blame at the mayor’s office for what he said was a “quid pro quo” to authorize last year's street closure.

“It is frustrating that that letter is being weaponized by the administration when they’re the exact folks who asked for it,” he said.

Mayor Johnson's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Permanent outdoor dining stalled

Reilly hopes businesses submit applications for a street closure to kick start conversations with Johnson’s office. He said there haven’t been any recent discussions on the topic.

Like all other applications through the outdoor dining program, CDOT would give the final stamp of approval for the Clark Street street closure.

While the department did not respond to questions about a Clark Street closure, it said in a statement: "Chicago’s outdoor dining program is a popular initiative for both restaurants and residents, and was among the first pieces of legislation introduced by Mayor Johnson upon taking office in May 2023. To confirm, the program is continuing and businesses can apply for permits."

Reilly doesn’t see the Clark Street closure as “discontinued,” but rather, “pending mayoral review.”

“If those businesses do apply, then that's going to force a conversation with the administration,” Reilly said. “The administration's going to have to decide for themselves whether or not they want to block this program.”

Johnson introduced in May 2023 a plan to make the seasonal outdoor dining program permanent. That plan has stalled, and it would have preserved input from the local alderperson during the permitting process.