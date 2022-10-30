Halas Intrigue, Episode 250: Cowboys blow out Bears

From AT&T Stadium, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ growth, the defense’s disappointing showing and what the 49-29 loss means for the rest of the season.
The Latest
Safety Jaquan Brisker has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.
Plus, a look at Eddie Jackson’s turnover tenacity and more offensive line shuffling.
Parsons should have been down after recovering David Montgomery’s fumble. But Justin Fields leaped over him, no other player touched him and Parsons was off to the end zone. “I thought he was down by contact and they were celebrating,” Teven Jenkins said.
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a widespread shakeup within the organization after finishing with a 65-97 record for their sixth straight losing season.
It’s a recurring problem: Any time the Bears face an offense that knows what it’s doing, it overwhelms them.