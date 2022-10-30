The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 250: Cowboys blow out Bears

There was some good mixed with the bad in Sunday’s loss.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to the sidelines during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

From AT&T Stadium, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin Fields’ growth, the defense’s disappointing showing and what the 49-29 loss means for the rest of the season.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The Latest
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.
Bears
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys
Safety Jaquan Brisker has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears running back Khalil Herbert diving into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cowboys.
Bears
Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert
Plus, a look at Eddie Jackson’s turnover tenacity and more offensive line shuffling.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) scores on a 36-yard return of a fumble recovery that gave Dallas a 42-23 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Bears
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
Parsons should have been down after recovering David Montgomery’s fumble. But Justin Fields leaped over him, no other player touched him and Parsons was off to the end zone. “I thought he was down by contact and they were celebrating,” Teven Jenkins said.
By Mark Potash
 
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro is the new manager of the Royals.
MLB
Royals hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as new manager
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a widespread shakeup within the organization after finishing with a 65-97 record for their sixth straight losing season.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith trailing in coverage on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s touchdown catch.
Bears
Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance
It’s a recurring problem: Any time the Bears face an offense that knows what it’s doing, it overwhelms them.
By Jason Lieser
 