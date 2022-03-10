Halas Intrigue, Episode 219: Emergency Khalil Mack podcast!

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the pending trade of Bears star Khalil Mack to the Chargers, and debate what it means for the franchise’s future.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Long-term fix for Soldier Field bonds needed; taxpayers can’t be on hook when hotel tax revenue falls short, Lightfoot says
The Latest
Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for action
Fifteen casinos have been approved in Illinois history, but the 16th — earmarked for Chicago — promises to be the biggest.
“You’ve destroyed your life as you knew it,” Judge James Linn told the former “Empire” actor. “There is nothing any sentencing judge could do compared to the damage you’ve already done.”
Poles agreeing to trade a sure-fire Pro Football Hall of Famer in his first major Bears move is a bold, refreshingly cold-hearted move, considering the Bears made Mack the richest defensive player in history when they traded for him four years ago.
The tactics used are becoming common when cases involve progressive prosecutors. I worry it will serve as a deterrent to the next generation of prosecutors eager to fight for critical reforms.
Many sportsbooks previously pulled Russian contests from the board in the days after the Feb. 24 invasion, as a growing number of U.S. businesses face pressure to sever ties with any interests in the country.