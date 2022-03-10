The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Halas Intrigue, Episode 219: Emergency Khalil Mack podcast!

The Bears will send the linebacker to the Los Angeles Chargers. What now?

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 10, 2022 06:01 PM
Khalil Mack is headed to the West Coast.

Jae C. Hong/AP

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down the pending trade of Bears star Khalil Mack to the Chargers, and debate what it means for the franchise’s future.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify, and Stitcher.

