The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win a snoozer

A horrid win over the Panthers is still better than the alternative.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win a snoozer
The Bears’ Montez Sweat hits Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

The Bears’ Montez Sweat hits Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ ugly 16-13 win against the Panthers.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears WR DJ Moore on 2 pass-interference calls against him: ‘Maybe we need other refs’
Three takeaways from Bears-Panthers
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
Bears’ 16-13 squeaker good for 2024 draft, but it leaves little else to celebrate
Bears trail Panthers at halftime after punt return TD
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Bears receiver DJ Moore
Bears
Bears WR DJ Moore on 2 pass-interference calls against him: ‘Maybe we need other refs’
Moore said he didn’t get an explanation for one call and disagreed with the explanation for the other.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks on before the Panthers game on Thursday
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears-Panthers
The Bears need quarterback Justin Fields back. He wasn’t cleared for Thursday’s game but has 10 days until the Bears play the Lions.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears players celebrating on the way to a victory over the one-win Panthers.
Bears
What ails the Bears? Call it the Curse of the McCaskeys.
Another season is down the drain, and you know who is to blame again.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent celebrates Thursday night.
Bears
Both QBs struggle, but Bears beat Panthers 16-13
There was little difference Thursday night between the Bears’ undrafted rookie and the quarterback the Panthers drafted first overall in April.
By Patrick Finley
 