Sunday, November 19, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears blow it

The Bears find a new way to lose in Detroit.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is pressured during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Duane Burleson/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears blowing a 12-point lead over the Lions with about four minutes to play in Justin Fields’ return to game action.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

gavel.jpg_20_15_52_102.jpg
Crime
Man facing felony charges in Woodlawn shooting
Cleber Fernandez, 26, is facing a felony count of aggravated battery after he allegedly shot a 25-year-old man Friday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A member of the audience takes to the dance floor during a ballroom event at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event by Brave Space Alliance at Venue West in West Town on Sunday.
News
Groups mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Near West Side
The event was held a day before the annual observance on Monday and was hosted by Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Therapy Collective, Life is Work and other organizations.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a seven-yard pass from Jared Goff to cap a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:47 of the first half Sunday at Ford Field. It gave the Lions a 14-10 halftime lead.
Bears
Bears’ defense flexes its muscles — until it really counts
Finally whole with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds back, the Bears were in control of the Lions’ potent offense — including three interceptions. But it all came undone in the final 4:15, when the Lions drove 75 and 73 yards for touchdowns to win 31-26.
By Mark Potash
 
Matt Eberflus talks to an official during Sunday’s game.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 31-26 loss to Lions at Ford Field
A look at a second enormous collapse under Matt Eberflus, the latest on the draft and why the Bears should expect more from Jared Goff when they see him next month.
By Jason Lieser
 
North Carolina field hockey coach Erin Matson.
College Sports
North Carolina makes field hockey history in national-title win over Northwestern
At age 23, UNC’s Erin Matson becomes NCAA’s youngest Division I head coach to win a national championship.
By Associated Press
 