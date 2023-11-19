Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears blow it

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears blowing a 12-point lead over the Lions with about four minutes to play in Justin Fields’ return to game action.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
Cleber Fernandez, 26, is facing a felony count of aggravated battery after he allegedly shot a 25-year-old man Friday, police said.
The event was held a day before the annual observance on Monday and was hosted by Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Therapy Collective, Life is Work and other organizations.
Finally whole with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds back, the Bears were in control of the Lions’ potent offense — including three interceptions. But it all came undone in the final 4:15, when the Lions drove 75 and 73 yards for touchdowns to win 31-26.
A look at a second enormous collapse under Matt Eberflus, the latest on the draft and why the Bears should expect more from Jared Goff when they see him next month.
At age 23, UNC’s Erin Matson becomes NCAA’s youngest Division I head coach to win a national championship.