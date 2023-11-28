The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields fumbles, then wins

The Bears overcome more mistakes to get a win over the Vikings.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields fumbles, then wins
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 12-10 win over the Vikings in Minneapolis.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘Getting the opportunity to bounce back was awesome’
Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game
Bears QB Justin Fields’ deep pass sets up game-winner vs. Vikings
Bears’ 12-10 win over Vikings doesn’t cool coach Matt Eberflus’ hot seat
Could Jets QB Aaron Rodgers get a shot at Bears or Packers in 2024?
Justin Fields starts hot, Bears cool off vs. Vikings in first half
The Latest
Bears kicker Cairo Santos is lifted up by teammates after making a field goal with 10 seconds to play Monday.
Bears
Bears kicker Cairo Santos: ‘Getting the opportunity to bounce back was awesome’
Santos made the game-winning 30-yarder to clinch a 12-10 victory.
By Patrick Finley
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD_08.JPG
Crime
Police issue all clear at Northwestern’s Chicago campus after reports of shots fired
Police say a large melee led to a woman firing a single shot in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue about 9:06 p.m. Northwestern’s Chicago campus was placed on lockdown. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat rushes the passer Monday night.
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game
The Bears-Vikings games next season figure to look a lot different.
By Patrick Finley
 
Justin Fields runs against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ deep pass sets up game-winner vs. Vikings
Finally, though, the Bears quarterback closed out a game. On third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 49 with 1:06 to play, Fields found receiver DJ Moore in the middle of the field for a 36-yard gain to set up a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal.
By Patrick Finley
 