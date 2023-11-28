Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields fumbles, then wins

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ 12-10 win over the Vikings in Minneapolis.
The Latest
Santos made the game-winning 30-yarder to clinch a 12-10 victory.
The Bears-Vikings games next season figure to look a lot different.
Finally, though, the Bears quarterback closed out a game. On third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 49 with 1:06 to play, Fields found receiver DJ Moore in the middle of the field for a 36-yard gain to set up a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal.