The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears in Believeland?

The focus might be on the future, but there’s still some hope for the present.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears in Believeland?
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett assists Bears quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was sacked during the teams’ 2021 game.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett assists Bears quarterback Justin Fields after Fields was sacked during the teams’ 2021 game.

David Richard/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ chances against the Browns and what Sunday’s game means for Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears WR DJ Moore back at practice
Luke Getsy: Lions lined up differently than we expected on fourth-and-1
Bears predictions: Week 15 at Browns
Bears QB Justin Fields has grown since the Cleveland debacle — but is it enough?
Why the Bears have flipped their strategy on coin tosses
Bears relying on depth to fill Yannick Ngakoue void
The Latest
Two young people smoking cigarettes.
Letters to the Editor
Biden administration should move quickly on ban of menthol cigarettes
Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars by the end of the year will save lives and protect our youth.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chester Weger, then 21, during a re-enactment in Starved Rock State Park’s St Louis Canyon after he confessed Nov. 17, 1960, to killing three suburban women.
The Watchdogs
Starved Rock killer’s conviction should be overturned because of a hair belonging to one of four brothers, lawyer says
On Thursday, attorney Andrew Hale urged a special prosecutor to vacate 84-year-old Chester Weger’s conviction in the notorious 1960 case, saying he “should be allowed to spend this Christmas with his family knowing that he has finally been exonerated.”
By Frank Main
 
Dusek’s Tavern and Dining Room abrió en 2013 en el interior de Thalia Hall en Pilsen.
La Voz Chicago
Thalia Hall anuncia el cierre de Dusek’s, busca ampliar el edificio
La taberna-restaurante anunció el miércoles que cerrará cuando finalice el servicio de cenas de Nochevieja.
By Erica Thompson
 
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears WR DJ Moore back at practice
Moore hurt his ankle on the Bears’ first play of the third quarter Sunday
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_85575685.jpg
Sports Media
Jason Benetti’s departure tops Chicago sports-media stories of 2023
After losing 101 games, White Sox fans lost a beloved broadcaster who was a lifelong Sox fan himself.
By Jeff Agrest
 