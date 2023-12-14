Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears in Believeland?

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ chances against the Browns and what Sunday’s game means for Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.
The Latest
Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars by the end of the year will save lives and protect our youth.
Starved Rock killer’s conviction should be overturned because of a hair belonging to one of four brothers, lawyer says
On Thursday, attorney Andrew Hale urged a special prosecutor to vacate 84-year-old Chester Weger’s conviction in the notorious 1960 case, saying he “should be allowed to spend this Christmas with his family knowing that he has finally been exonerated.”
La taberna-restaurante anunció el miércoles que cerrará cuando finalice el servicio de cenas de Nochevieja.
Moore hurt his ankle on the Bears’ first play of the third quarter Sunday
After losing 101 games, White Sox fans lost a beloved broadcaster who was a lifelong Sox fan himself.