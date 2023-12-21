The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Debating the Bears’ big decisions

With only three games left, what do the Bears have to play for?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields.

What does the future hold for Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields?

Nam Y. Huh/AP

With the Cardinals game looming, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate the big-picture questions the Bears have to answer at the end of the season. 

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

The hero of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Jason Momoa, left) battles Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).
Movies and TV
With uninspired ‘Aquaman’ sequel, DC film series dribbles to a close
Superhero and brother Orm team up for a buddy comedy waterlogged with boring villains and underwhelming visuals.
By Richard Roeper
 
Close-up of former Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) at a Chicago City Council meeting in September.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Live updates: Jurors reach verdict in Ed Burke corruption trial
A jury of nine women and three men heard from 38 witnesses over 16 days of testimony as prosecutors made their case that Burke was “a bribe taker” and “an extortionist” in a historic trial of one of the city’s most powerful politicians.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Chicago artist Everett Reynolds.
Murals and Mosaics
Once studying to become a forensic pathologist, Everett Reynolds pivoted hard — into the art world
He’s now painting large-scale murals in the Chicago area, including in the Pilsen area where he recently completed a painting showing of a young woman floating in the air with the help of smiley-face balloons.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Andy Dalton takes a snap against the Cardinals in 2021.
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 16 vs. Cardinals
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals.
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
Randy Newman performing at the Amazinggrace coffee house in Evanston in 1975.
Columnists
A little Randy Newman for Christmas
A holiday appreciation of America’s greatest living songwriter, a month after his 80th birthday.
By Neil Steinberg
 