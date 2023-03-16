The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue, Episode 277: Analyzing Ryan Poles’ deals

The Bears made a flurry of deals as free agency opened this week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears general manager Ryan Poles, left, and head coach Matt Eberflus watch workouts during Northwestern’s pro day.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser talk about Bears GM Ryan Poles’ explanation for trading the No. 1 pick and his free-agent spending, then debate the appeal of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

