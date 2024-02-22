The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: On Justin Fields and his new coordinator

As always, the focus is on the Bears quarterback situation.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
USC's Caleb Williams and the Bears' Justin Fields

The Caleb Williams/Justin Fields debate lingers on.

AP (Williams) and Getty Images (Fields)

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down Justin FIelds' reaction to a potential trade this week and what his new coordinator had to say Thursday.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Spotify and Pandora.

The Latest
Seth Jones
Blackhawks
Seth Jones feeling emotional weight of Blackhawks’ constant losing: ‘It’s not fun for anybody in here’
The veteran Hawks defenseman has endured three seasons of constant failure in Chicago, but he knows it’s crucial to ensure the team at least doesn’t get “comfortable” with losing.
By Ben Pope
 
Halle Berry (left) thanks First Lady Jill Biden for her support in increasing women’s health research.
Other Views
The effects of menopause can be crushing for women. Congress should find more money for research.
As long as I can remember, menopause has been the butt of jokes, but it’s not funny for the women suffering through it, Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon writes.
By Monica Gordon
 
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un hombre es apuñalado durante una pelea en un Starbucks del Loop
El hombre, de 52 años, fue hospitalizado en buen estado. Otro hombre, de 42 años, fue detenido.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FLOODING_051920_2.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago demanda a cinco grandes empresas petroleras, acusándolas de destrucción del clima y fraude
La demanda afirma que BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil y Shell han perjudicado a la Municipalidad desacreditando la ciencia mientras sus productos provocan “consecuencias catastróficas”.
By Brett Chase
 
Shane Waldron
Bears
New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron: My scheme would work for Justin Fields or rookie QB
Waldron said he’s exchanged messages with Fields, who said Wednesday he was anxious to find out whether or not the Bears will trade him and draft a quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 