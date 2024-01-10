The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Flus stays! Getsy goes!

So what’s next now that the Bears have made their coaching decisions?

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Luke Getsy and Matt Eberflus

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and kept head coach Matt Eberflus.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break down the Bears’ big moves Wednesday.

This handgun was detected my TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Midway International Airport on Oct. 27, 2023.
Transportation
TSA intercepted 122 firearms at Chicago airports in 2023, including record number at Midway
TSA officers stopped 72 handguns from making it through security checkpoints at O’Hare Airport, and 50 firearms were seized at Midway Airport.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Coby White
Bulls
Coby White, All-Star? Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees path
White not only has jumped up in terms of scoring, but he is proving to be multidimensional. One example is the seven charges he has drawn this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted from a plane by federal agents in New York in 2017. The drug cartel leader is serving a life sentence.
El Chapo
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
Alfredo Vasquez-Hernandez, 68, was one of the top Sinaloa members to be sentenced in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
Team Japan pitcher Shota Imanaga (21) throws during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, agreeing to a contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga in their first major offseason roster move.
Cubs
Cubs, Shōta Imanaga agree to terms on a 4-year deal with interesting structure
The Cubs will likely introduce Imanaga in a press conference Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Matthew Dolkart and his wife Hillary Catrow walk their dogs Phoebe and Rhubie along the lakefront near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31.
Weather
‘Big ol’ ball of cold air’ headed for Chicago next week, after early weekend snow
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week with highs in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 