Sunday, July 14, 2024
York's Ryan Sloan selected by the Mariners in the second round of the MLB Draft

Sloan was the 19th pick of the round, the 55th player selected overall.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
York’s Ryan Sloan (26) pitches against Conant during the Class 4A state semifinal at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet in June.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Mariners drafted York graduate Ryan Sloan in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. Sloan was the 19th pick of the round, the 55th player selected overall.

Sloan earned Player of the Year honors from Prep Baseball Illinois and Gatorade this past season.

The Wake Forest recruit led the Dukes to the state semifinals in June. He pitched 46 innings this season, striking out 90 hitters and walking just five. He finished with a 0.30 ERA, allowing only two earned runs.

Sloan is 6-4, 225 pounds and was widely considered one of the best high school players in the draft. Prep Baseball ranked him as the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2024.

The 18-year-old pitched in front of pro scouts all season. His fastball sits between 93 and 96 miles per hour. He also throws a slider and a change-up.

According to MLB.com, Sloan “has a more advanced changeup than most prepsters, throwing hitters off balance with a mid-80s cambio that fades and sinks. His low-80s slider is nearly as good, featuring two-plane depth and some horizontal action as well.

York’s Ryan Sloan (26) poses for a picture with a fan after the Class 4A state semifinal against Conant at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet in June.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

