The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

2024 Chicago Sun-Times All-City boys basketball team

The 20 best players this season on teams within the city limits.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE 2024 Chicago Sun-Times All-City boys basketball team
Mount Carmel's Angelo Ciaravino (33) heads down the lane during Caravan's win over De La Salle.

Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (33) heads down the lane during Caravan’s win over De La Salle.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel senior Angelo Ciaravino was the breakout star of the summer. The 6-6 forward turned heads and went from a likely mid-major recruit to a kid sought after by Big Ten programs.

Ciaravino signed with Northwestern in November and then went out and showed the city that he wasn’t a summer basketball mirage by dominating high school games. He averaged 20 points and led the Caravan to wins against the first 21 in-state opponents this season.

Mount Carmel’s first local loss came to Kenwood on Jan. 20. Ciaravino battled through that game while nursing an injury and wasn’t at full strength. The Caravan has played without Ciaravino and senior Lee Marks for multiple games in the last month, but when healthy they are one of the favorites to win the Class 3A state title.

Ciaravino is a Sun-Times All-City First Team selection, joined by Curie’s Carlos Harris, DePaul Prep’s PJ Chambers, Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson and Kenwood junior Aleks Alston.

Individual honors and team rankings haven’t been the focus for Ciaravino this season. He and his teammates have been focused on Champaign all along.

“Our team doesn't really look at that kind of stuff like rankings or whatever,” Ciaravino said after the Kenwood game. “It’s obviously great getting recognition but the important thing is to get better and put the work in day in and day out.”

It’s common to see a player’s development stagnate after sophomore year. Ciaravino, who played club basketball with the Illinois Wolves, improved significantly each year. His dad Tony was a star at De La Salle in the 1980s and played for Dick Bennett at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Harris, who led Curie to the city title, averaged 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. The UIC recruit has been the city’s most consistent, winning star over the past four years.

Chambers was a starter on DePaul Prep’s Class 2A state championship team last season. He averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals this year while leading the Rams to an undefeated season in the Catholic League and a 29-2 overall record.

Stevenson has been one of the city’s best scorers for the past two seasons. As a senior, he took his overall game to another level, averaging 25.6 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Alston turned his significant potential into production this season. He was a force on both sides of the court, averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.1 blocks.

Alston and Kenwood senior Chris Riddle, a fourth-team selection, were both among the five Kenwood players ruled ineligible for the state tournament by the Illinois High School Association on Thursday.

The All-City team was finalized before the IHSA’s decision and is based on what happened on the court during the regular season, so they remain on the team.

Players on teams within the Chicago city limits are eligible for All-City. The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, will be released next week.

FIRST TEAM
Aleks Alston, Kenwood, 6-9, Jr.
Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-6, Sr.
PJ Chambers, DePaul Prep, 6-2, Sr.
Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, Sr.
Je’Shawn Stevenson, Lindblom, 6-4, Sr.

SECOND TEAM
Jakob Blakley, Payton, 6-0 Sr.
Zavier Fitch, Brother Rice, 6-7, Sr.
Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius, 6-3, Jr.
Richard Lindsey, De La Salle, 6-4, Sr.
Darshan Thomas, Marist, 6-6, Sr.

THIRD TEAM
Marcos Gonzales, Brother Rice, 6-3, Jr.
Will Gonzalez, Curie, 6-6, Sr.
Jaylan McElroy, DePaul Prep, 6-7, Sr.
RJ McKinnie, Simeon, 6-2, Sr.
Shaheed Solebo, Lane, 6-5, Sr.

FOURTH TEAM
Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park, 6-6, Sr.
EJ Breland, St. Patrick, 6-1, Jr.
Al Brooks Jr., Hansberry, 6-7, Jr.
EJ Horton, Phillips, 6-2, Jr.
Chris Riddle, Kenwood, 6-5, Sr.

Honorable Mention
DJ Bolden, Westinghouse, 6-3, Sr.
Stephen Brown, Marist, 6-7, So.
Johnathan Calmese, Manley, 6-2, Sr.
Amari Edwards, Phillips, 5-9, Jr.
Quentin McCoy, Lindblom, 6-2, Sr.
Lee Marks, Mount Carmel, 6-5, Sr.
Dalton Scantlebury, Lane, 6-9, Jr.
TJ Seals, Johnson, 6-5, Jr.
Chayse Turner, Lincoln Park, 6-4, Jr.
Tavariyuan Williams, De La Salle, 6-5, Sr.

Looking back:
2023 All-City Team
2022 All-City Team
2021 All-City Team
2020 All-City Team
2019 All-City Team
2018 All-City Team
2017 All-City Team
2016 All-City Team
2015 All-City Team

Next Up In High School Basketball
Friday’s IHSA regional final high school basketball scores
Previewing and predicting the top regional final high school basketball games
Patient approach pays off for Hinsdale South as it captures first sectional championship since 1977
IHSA rules multiple Kenwood players and coaches ineligible but allows team to play in the state tournament
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
2024 Chicago Sun-Times high school basketball All-Area nominees
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 1.02.56 PM.png
Sports Media
Christopher Kamka is White Sox TV’s loss, Cubs TV’s gain
Kamka is known for unearthing nuggets of information. The rest of NBC Sports Chicago’s Sox production crew is back, led by producer Chris Withers.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Rebekah Gardner finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals in her WNBA debut.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky guard Rebekah Gardner suffers torn Achilles playing overseas
Gardner has yet to sign the qualifying offer extended by the Sky in January.
By Annie Costabile
 
A stretch of bitter cold air was expected to remain over the weekend before warmer temperatures arrive next week.
News
National Weather Service warns of possible snow, short-lived freezing temperatures this weekend
Rain showers will transition into snow and temperatures will drop below freezing Friday evening, but the city will see mild weather return by Sunday.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Small Business
Evanston introduces new grant for small businesses, offering up to $25K
The funding is geared toward supporting businesses with everything from buying new equipment to eco-friendly practices.
By Amy Yee
 
Adan Casarrubias Salgado. The Mexican government blacked out his eyes in the photo.
The Watchdogs
Drug cartel leader ‘El Tomate’ admits smuggling drugs to Chicago, faces decades in prison
Adan Casarrubias Salgado led the Guerreros Unidos cartel, which has been blamed for the presumed massacre of 43 college students in Mexico in 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 