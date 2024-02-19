The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 19, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

2024 Chicago Sun-Times high school basketball All-Area nominees

The full list of players nominated for All-City and All-Area honors.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Homewood Flossmoor’s Bryce Heard (2) shoots the ball over Downers Grove North during the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Coaches and athletic directors, please send your nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com. Every team in the Sun-Times’ coverage area of nearly 400 schools is eligible. Sending statistics and other relevant information helps make a case for your player. Please limit your nominations to two players.

The All-City team will consist of four teams of five players from public and private schools in the Chicago city limits. The All-Area team is the 20 best players in the Sun-Times’ coverage area.

2024 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area nominations

AJ Abrams, Eisenhower, Sr.
23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3 assists

Aleks Alston, Kenwood, Jr.
No stats provided

Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park, Sr.
23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Aidan Bardic, Stevenson, Jr.
14 points, 4.2 assists

Germaine Benson, Hyde Park, Sr.
14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Jakob Blakley, Payton, Sr.
30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

EJ Breland, St. Patrick, Jr.
16.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals

Stephen Brown, Marist, So.
12 points, 7 rebounds

Johnathan Calmese, Manley, Sr.
26 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Maurice Carswell, Wells, Sr.
21 points, 3 steals

Cam Cerese, Lake Park, Sr.
24.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3 assists

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, Sr.
20 points

Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, Sr.
19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

Jaden Clark, Bloom, Sr.
10 points, 6 rebounds

Gianni Cobb, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.
16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals

Jack Dabbs, Stevenson, Sr.
12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds

Jaxson Davis, Warren, Fr.
19.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 steals

AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, Jr.
19.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals

Joaquin Dixon, Proviso East, Sr.
18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Ibrahim Elagha, CPSA, Sr.
15 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.6 steals

Xavier Fitch, Brother Rice, Sr.
14.9 points, 10.5 rebounds

Jeffrey Fleming, Plainfield North, Sr.
20.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals

Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius, Jr.
17.1 points, 6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals

Marcos Gonzales, Brother Rice, Jr.
14.4 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

Xavi Granville, Grayslake Central, Jr.
17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Isaiah Green, Thornton, Sr.
14 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Jayden Hall, Grayslake Central, Sr.
12 ppoints, 3 assists, 2 steals

Brandon Harris, Wells, Sr.
16 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists

Bryce Heard, Homewood-Flossmoor, Jr.
17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1 block

Jackson Hupp, Hersey, Jr.
18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals

Yaris Irby, Niles North, Jr.
20.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Morez Johnson, Thornton
20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 3 steals

AJ Levine, York, Sr.
18 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.7 steals

Jaali Love, Manley, So.
18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals

Elijah Lovemore, Bloom, Jr.
10.2 points, 9.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 4 steals

Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, Sr.
16 points, 4 rebounds

Lee Marks, Mount Carmel, Sr.
13 points

Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows, Jr.
19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks

Dante Montgomery, Oak Lawn, Jr.
20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals

EJ Mosley, Romeoville, Jr.
13.4 points, 4.7 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Reid Olson, Niles North, Jr.
13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists

DJ Porter, Romeoville, Jr.
12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds

Reggie Ray, St. Ignatius, Sr.
13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1 steal

Chris Riddle, Kenwood, Sr.
No stats provided

Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, So.
23.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2.3 steals

Ryan Runaas, Lemont, Sr.
13.6 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 2 steals

Dalton Scantlebury, Lane, Jr.
10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks

TJ Seals, Johnson, Jr.
24 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5 assists

Hamzah Shouman, CPSA, Jr.
20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.7 steals

Luke Smith, Addison Trail, Jr.
25 points, 7 rebounds

Shaheed Solebo, Lane, Sr.
15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, Sr.
15 points

Darshan Thomas, Marist, Sr.
15 points, 8 rebounds

Larenz Walters, Kankakee, Sr.
18 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals

Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, So.
17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 blocks

