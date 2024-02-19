2024 Chicago Sun-Times high school basketball All-Area nominees

Coaches and athletic directors, please send your nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com. Every team in the Sun-Times’ coverage area of nearly 400 schools is eligible. Sending statistics and other relevant information helps make a case for your player. Please limit your nominations to two players.
The All-City team will consist of four teams of five players from public and private schools in the Chicago city limits. The All-Area team is the 20 best players in the Sun-Times’ coverage area.
2024 Chicago Sun-Times All-Area nominations
AJ Abrams, Eisenhower, Sr.
23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3 assists
Aleks Alston, Kenwood, Jr.
No stats provided
Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park, Sr.
23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks
Aidan Bardic, Stevenson, Jr.
14 points, 4.2 assists
Germaine Benson, Hyde Park, Sr.
14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Jakob Blakley, Payton, Sr.
30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
EJ Breland, St. Patrick, Jr.
16.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals
Stephen Brown, Marist, So.
12 points, 7 rebounds
Johnathan Calmese, Manley, Sr.
26 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
Maurice Carswell, Wells, Sr.
21 points, 3 steals
Cam Cerese, Lake Park, Sr.
24.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3 assists
Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, Sr.
20 points
Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, Sr.
19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Jaden Clark, Bloom, Sr.
10 points, 6 rebounds
Gianni Cobb, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.
16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals
Jack Dabbs, Stevenson, Sr.
12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds
Jaxson Davis, Warren, Fr.
19.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 steals
AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, Jr.
19.7 points, 4.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals
Joaquin Dixon, Proviso East, Sr.
18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Ibrahim Elagha, CPSA, Sr.
15 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.6 steals
Xavier Fitch, Brother Rice, Sr.
14.9 points, 10.5 rebounds
Jeffrey Fleming, Plainfield North, Sr.
20.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals
Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius, Jr.
17.1 points, 6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals
Marcos Gonzales, Brother Rice, Jr.
14.4 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Xavi Granville, Grayslake Central, Jr.
17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Isaiah Green, Thornton, Sr.
14 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
Jayden Hall, Grayslake Central, Sr.
12 ppoints, 3 assists, 2 steals
Brandon Harris, Wells, Sr.
16 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists
Bryce Heard, Homewood-Flossmoor, Jr.
17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1 block
Jackson Hupp, Hersey, Jr.
18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals
Yaris Irby, Niles North, Jr.
20.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists
Morez Johnson, Thornton
20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 3 steals
AJ Levine, York, Sr.
18 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.7 steals
Jaali Love, Manley, So.
18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals
Elijah Lovemore, Bloom, Jr.
10.2 points, 9.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 4 steals
Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, Sr.
16 points, 4 rebounds
Lee Marks, Mount Carmel, Sr.
13 points
Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows, Jr.
19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks
Dante Montgomery, Oak Lawn, Jr.
20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals
EJ Mosley, Romeoville, Jr.
13.4 points, 4.7 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Reid Olson, Niles North, Jr.
13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists
DJ Porter, Romeoville, Jr.
12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds
Reggie Ray, St. Ignatius, Sr.
13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1 steal
Chris Riddle, Kenwood, Sr.
No stats provided
Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, So.
23.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2.3 steals
Ryan Runaas, Lemont, Sr.
13.6 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 2 steals
Dalton Scantlebury, Lane, Jr.
10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks
TJ Seals, Johnson, Jr.
24 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5 assists
Hamzah Shouman, CPSA, Jr.
20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.7 steals
Luke Smith, Addison Trail, Jr.
25 points, 7 rebounds
Shaheed Solebo, Lane, Sr.
15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, Sr.
15 points
Darshan Thomas, Marist, Sr.
15 points, 8 rebounds
Larenz Walters, Kankakee, Sr.
18 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals
Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, So.
17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 blocks