Previewing and predicting the IHSA Class 3A sectional finals

Here is a look at all the Class 3A sectional championship games involving area teams.

Thornton (28-4) vs. Brother Rice (30-3) at Thornton

The best 3A sectional battle in the Chicago area features two teams ranked among the top six in this week’s Super 25.

What’s gone unnoticed a little bit is the fact coach Tai Streets’ Thornton team has played arguably the toughest schedule in the state. The list of big-time opponents is endless, and the high-profile games have prepared the Wildcats for this moment.

It all starts with Morez Johnson, the Sun-Times Player of the Year. The 6-9, 230-pound behemoth demands so much attention inside, on the glass and when attacking him defensively at the basket. Johnson is a relentless force and the type of player Brother Rice hasn’t faced all season.

Johnson (20 ppg, 15 rpg) is surrounded by the perimeter trio of Isaiah Green (14 ppg), who has put together a rock solid senior season, Chase Abraham and Meyoh Swansey.

While Thornton has a focal point in Johnson, the Illinois recruit, Brother Rice leans heavily on one of the most balanced attacks you’ll find.

All four of the Crusaders’ top scorers average in double figures. There is a steady playmaker in Cale Cosme (12 ppg) at point guard. There is an active 6-7 big in Zavier Fitch (15 ppg). There are perimeter players on the wing who can score in junior Marcos Gonzales (14.5 ppg) and Tyler Wooten (10 ppg).

Johnson and the home floor, however, prove to be too much as the Wildcats end what has been a surprisingly long sectional title drought. Thornton’s last sectional championship came in 2009.

The pick: Thornton 68, Brother Rice 64

Mount Carmel (29-5) vs. De La Salle (22-11) at Hinsdale South

It’s a Catholic League rematch between two teams with familiarity on the city's South Side.

Mount Carmel last won a sectional in 2008. That’s like yesterday, however, compared to the De La Salle drought that dates all the way back to 1983.

These two met way back in December when Mount Carmel handled the Meteors 59-46.

Catholic League Player of the Year Angelo Ciaravino (20 ppg) leads the Caravan attack, while junior Grant Best has been an unsung player. The loss of injured Lee Marks has left a huge void for the Caravan, both with his rebounding and activity level, and it could be especially glaring in this matchup.

De La Salle counters with a group that comes at you in waves with its size, length and athleticism, including 6-4 Richard Lindsey (15 ppg), 6-5 Tavariyuan Williams (12 ppg) and 6-5 Charles Barnes.

The pick: Mount Carmel 52, De La Salle 47

DePaul Prep (31-2) vs. Lake Forest (25-7) at St. Viator

Overall, these are two teams that have been slightly forgotten for different reasons.

For Lake Forest, people forget how solid they’ve been, winning 25 games and grabbing a share of the North Suburban Conference championship with more highly-regarded Warren.

How has a team ranked as high as DePaul been forgotten? People have to stop, think and realize it’s a team that simply doesn’t lose. After winning a Class 2A state title last year, there are just two losses on the season this year –– both to Class 4A powers, Homewood-Flossmoor and Normal, playing in sectional championships Friday. The loss to Normal came in double overtime with two starters out.

What’s also comparable is the defense these two teams play. Something has to give.

DePaul is allowing a ridiculous 21 points a game in three state tournament wins. Lake Forest isn’t too far behind, giving up 31 points a game in its last three wins.

Tommie Aberle is the heart and soul for Lake Forest. He brings toughness, leadership and does the little things while averaging 15 points, five rebounds, 4.7 assists and nearly two steals a game. Junior Hudson Scroggins (14 ppg) has emerged as an offensive threat.

Seniors PJ Chambers (15 ppg) and 6-7 Jaylan McElroy have been the backbone for DePaul, while steady junior Makai Kvamme, a pass-first point guard with some quickness, simply does his job.

The pick: DePaul Prep 39, Lake Forest 31

Crystal Lake South (30-3) vs. Kaneland (26-5) at Kaneland

One of these two sectional-starved programs will end a decades-long stretch without a sectional championship. Crystal Lake South’s last title came in 1983. Kaneland last won one the year before in 1982.

The road to get here has been an interesting one for Crystal Lake South.

After beating Prairie Ridge twice by a combined 84 points during the regular season, the Gators held on for dear life in a regional semifinal. Prairie Ridge had a shot to win it at the buzzer, but Crystal Lake South survived in overtime for a 59-57 win.

Then the Gators rolled both Wheaton Academy (73-52) and Freeport (80-49) to advance to the sectional final.

Crystal Lake South is best when it dictates tempo, and it has a bonafide go-to player in AJ Demirov to push that tempo. The junior guard can penetrate, shoot, pass and disrupt as he averages 19.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals a game. Demirov had 23 points and 12 assists in the sectional semifinal win.

Kaneland will have to deal with both Demirov and Crystal Lake South’s 1-3-1 defense. Senior guard Troyer Carlson is a savvy veteran who has scored over 1,500 career points, while 6-6 Freddy Hassan, who had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the sectional semifinal win, is a true sleeper in the junior class.

While Crystal Lake South went 18-0 in the Fox Valley Conference, two of Kaneland’s five losses came to FVC teams McHenry and Hampshire.

The pick: Crystal Lake South 63, Kaneland 56

Payton (14-14) vs. St. Patrick (24-9) at Fenwick

These two actually squared off in the third game of the season. St. Patrick rolled to a 68-47 win over Payton in November.

Yes, coach Mike Bailey’s team is a significant favorite behind junior guard EJ Breland (16 ppg). He must be accounted for anywhere inside 25 feet. Breland, AJ Thomas and Harper Krolak form the type of three-guard offense you win with in March. Nevaeh Hawkins, a long, bouncy 6-7 junior, remains the X-factor for the Shamrocks.

If there is a Cinderella story in Class 3A, it’s Payton. Heck, the Grizzlies just reached the .500 mark with three postseason wins. Payton and coach Reggie Bates are enjoying their first-ever state playoff run.

Jakob Blakley, a senior transfer from Larkin, has torched opponents all season. The 6-0 guard is an exquisite scorer who puts up 30 points a game.

The pick: St. Patrick 55, Payton 47

