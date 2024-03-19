Thornton’s Morez Johnson is the 2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year

The superlatives surrounding Morez Johnson have become redundant.

For Johnson, who is headed to Illinois next season, it’s always more than just his production, prodigious physical makeup and player rankings –– he’s the top-ranked senior prospect in Illinois and among the top 35 in the country.

Leadership. Toughness. Competitiveness. Team-first. Winner. Those are the attributes repeatedly mentioned by those who have coached and evaluated him.

“Man, he’s a coach’s dream,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “He’s a winner and the absolute leader you want to have on your team.”

The 6-9, 235-pound Johnson is an interior menace, both defensively and as a finisher around the basket. As an impactful defender, Johnson depressed his opponents’ shooting accuracy around the basket while showcasing efficient finishing ability on offense. He’s as versatile as a big man defender can be with his body, strength and athleticism.

Johnson’s season ended with a sectional championship but fell one step short of playing on his future home floor as Thornton lost in the supersectional.

Here are Johnson’s thoughts on that season-ending loss to Metamora and a whole lot more.

"That loss hurt a lot. It really bummed me out and still bothers me. I still think about it, but you can’t let that sit in your head for too long. It’s sports. It happens. But it was really tough and has been hard to get over. We didn’t want it to end there."

"I think I was able to leave a little of a legacy in one year at Thornton. There have been a lot of teams that haven’t gotten out of the regional. We won a sectional. We haven’t done that since 2009, and we won some big games this year and played on ESPN, so I do think that leaves a mark. This year was a lot of fun. Coach Tai [Streets] set the tone for us very early. The community came out and packed the gym all season and brought energy. It was fun, a great experience."

"I can’t tell you where I got it from as far as being a leader, playing hard and all those things. I don’t know where it came from, but I think it’s just natural. It was almost forced on me when I was at St. Rita a little bit because we really didn’t have any seniors when I was a freshman and sophomore. I think I just adapted to that and took on that role of being a leader. Now it seems pretty natural. I want to lead."

"I've been trying to dominate like Giannis. I pay attention to see how he tries to dominate and impact a game. But I would say Giannis and Joel Embiid are the two players I watch and try to model my game after."

"Respect my jumper. I want people to have more respect for my jumper. I want them to know and see that I can make shots, to force them to close out on me hard so I can take advantage of that, drive past them, dunk on them. So improving my jumper and ballhanding is important. I will put in the work."

"I am looking forward to playing in the State Farm Center. I can’t wait. And I’m looking forward to playing with Ty Rodgers. I didn’t get to play with him at Thornton, but I wish I could have."

