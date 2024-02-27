Robbie Gould introduced as Rolling Meadows’ new football coach. ‘I fell in love with high school football.’

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould spent some of last season helping out with Fremd’s football team. He says he was trying to figure out what “life after football looks like.”

It turns out that life after the NFL will still contain football, just at a different level. Gould was officially announced as Rolling Meadows’ head football coach at a press conference on Tuesday.

The news of Gould’s hire was first reported by the Sun-Times on Friday morning and exploded far beyond the usual high school sports news circles. It’s unheard of for a local high school to hold a press conference for a coaching hire, but seven television cameras showed up for Gould.

“It’s a pretty unique [situation],” Gould said “Any time you get to play in a city for as long as I did. I did consider this home for a very long time.”

Gould played in the NFL for 18 years and was with the Bears for 11 seasons.

Gould referenced watching the film of Rolling Meadows’ season already. The Mustangs were 2-7. That’s a sure sign Gould has caught the high school sports bug, which he confirmed.

“I just know in my heart of hearts that I fell in love with high school football,” Gould said.

Gould answered questions from a Rolling Meadows student reporter and the local media for 25 minutes. He addressed the kicker issue.

“The stigma of being a kicker is kinda overrated,” Gould said. “Not every kicker is like that but I love football. I sat in defensive meetings with Rod Marinelli when I was [with the Bears].”

Gould hasn’t spoken with Jimmy Garoppolo, Rolling Meadows’ most successful football player, about his new job yet.

“I did text him his shrine [in the trophy case],” Gould said. “So I got my little jab in there.”

Gould doesn’t have previous head coaching experience, but that is not unusual for a high school coach.

“I talked to [Carmel coach] Jason McKie and Providence coach Tyler Plantz during the hiring process,” Gould said. “The big thing for me was, what am I getting myself into as a high school coach? What is the time commitment? What is it that I’m able to give to really impact these kids with?”

Gould won’t work at the high school. He will just be the football coach. But even on his first day on the job, Gould was discussing plans with students on the school’s social media team and graphics club.

Rolling Meadows is a typical suburban high school. The athletic program is average overall, with the usual highs and lows. It produced Garoppolo and Los Angeles Laker Max Christie but has never won a football or a basketball state title.

A famous former Bear choosing to devote his time and energy to the school’s football program has already made an impression on the kids.

“I was shocked,” Rolling Meadows junior Peyton Wiles, a tight end/middle linebacker said. “I never expected a former Bears player or anyone that played in the NFL to come to our school, especially after our record last year.

“He’s a genuine guy and he’s going to do what he can to bring our record up and hopefully help us make the playoffs.”

Rolling Meadows is one of three school districts negotiating with the Bears over the property tax valuation of the former Arlington Park site the team is considering for a new stadium.

“I’m the football coach,” Gould said. “I’m not someone that is going to be involved in that. I will say it would be great for the community and the surrounding areas. But I’ll leave that for the public officials and the Bears to figure out.”

