Monday, April 29, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, April 29, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent way to begin your week because your ability to talk to bosses, parents and people in authority is strong. People notice you and they will likely listen to you. It’s a particularly good day to wrap up old business and fine-tune old plans. Money news might surprise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day to make travel plans or plans related to medical matters, the law or something to do with higher education. Someone older or more experienced might help you. If an opening suddenly presents itself, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This week much of your power, as it were, is “hidden.” This means you might be working alone or behind the scenes. On the upside, your efforts to research anything will pay off. Indeed, secrets might be revealed. Today is a solid day for discussions about shared property, inheritances and taxes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be prepared to cooperate with others because the moon is opposite your sign. Possibly, someone older or more experienced might help you in some way, especially with travel plans or legal matters. A friend or a member of a group might have surprising news.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a busy, productive way to begin your week. Five planets are at the top of your chart, which means you look great to others! You virtually radiate success and expertise. Work hard to finish work that was started in late March.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a productive day for creative people who are doing original work. It’s also a great day to finish matters for those who work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry and show business, because your imagination can be expressed in practical ways.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions will go well today, especially with an older family member. It’s a good day to decide how to share something or allocate funds for different reasons including home repairs and the support of different family members. Money can come to you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are right to expect a lot of yourself because you can accomplish much, especially by working in tandem with others, including partners and close friends. You might teach or learn today. You might also hone a skill or a technique to improve it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a productive way to begin your week. For starters, you’re in work mode. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and tackle whatever is on your plate. Furthermore, coworkers will help you. When it comes to financial matters, you will be careful and prudent.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful week for you! It’s a productive time for those of you involved in sports, working with children, or anything to do with the arts and the entertainment world. You might see practical ways to quickly finish a job. Romance with someone older might begin.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus is on home, family and your private life at this time. Many of you are addressing home repairs and redecorating projects, and possibly contemplating a residential move. Nevertheless, today you will be private and work alone or behind the scenes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t hesitate to share your bright ideas with others because five planets are sitting in your House of Communications, which means you’re eager to talk and you’re eager to learn. You will also enjoy short trips and any opportunity to see new places and meet new faces. Practical discussions with someone older will pay off.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, actor Jerry Seinfeld (1954) shares your birthday. You are generous, supportive and energetic. You have impeccable manners and appreciate the finer things in life. Be open to creative change this year. Be courageous and stay light on your feet so that you can be ready for new avenues and opportunities. A change is likely.

