The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Rat Tattoo

Nick Hatheway’s flash design of the Chicago rat hole commemorates an internet joke turned tourist attraction.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Ravenswood

Chicago newcomer found solace in a strange place — the rat hole. Now he tattoos it on his clients.

Ravenswood tattoo artist Nick Hatheway added an outline of the infamous rat hole to his selection of flash designs available for purchase. The demand has shocked him.

By  Mary Norkol
   

It's safe to say the infamous rat hole has cemented its place in the hearts and lives of many Chicagoans.

In recent months, the rat-shaped cement indentation in Ravenswood has been the subject of grandiose fanfare, from flowers and memorials placed at the site to actual weddings and proposals with the rat hole as a backdrop. The unorthodox tourist attraction garnered national attention, with its own Wikipedia page and features in The New York Times and Business Insider.

The rat hole, a charming yet head-scratching display of internet humor and Chicago culture, now sits prominently on some Chicagoans' bodies in the form of a tattoo, thanks to artist Nick Hatheway.

Hatheway is new to the city, moving to Ravenswood from a small town in Connecticut called Southington just three months ago. The dedication to humor and whimsy that the rat hole represented, he said, was a symbol of everything he was looking for when leaving his hometown.

Chicago’s iconic Rat Hole in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 in Chicago. Earlier the Rat Hole was filled in with a plaster type substance but was cleaned out by neighbors. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS104

AP Photos

"I've seen memes and stuff in relation to Chicago before, and I appreciate how whimsical it can be," Hatheway says. "I think it makes you appreciate how fun life can be. It gives people something to collectively laugh about all together. I appreciate that cause I didn't get to have that for a while."

Hatheway, 22, added the rat hole to his selection of flash tattoos, which are designs prepared by tattoo artists in advance to avoid the hassle of a custom design. It was kind of a joke at first, but the demand was astounding, he said. Since adding the tattoo to his flash less than a month ago, he's already completed more than 10 tattoos with another five scheduled at Noble Coyote Tattoo in Ravenswood.

His first canvas for the design, though, was himself.

"I have been wanting a Chicago tattoo to commemorate the fact that I lived here, and I wanted it to be silly and ridiculous," Hatheway says. "If I could see something on my body that could make me laugh a little and have a little positivity in the world we live in today then why not?"

Nick Hatheway.

Nick Hatheway.

Provided

Yes, the rat hole is the source of a good chuckle, but Hatheway also sees something deeper. Nothing like the phenomenon would have ever happened in his East Coast hometown, he says, which he describes as somewhat stuffy and close-minded. The rat hole provided a communal joke in a way he needed, showing that people were okay with being a little off-color.

His Connecticut hometown didn't make him feel safe to express himself as a queer person, Hatheway said, and that jump-started the conversations about moving somewhere he felt more comfortable. Chicago has proven to be exactly that.

Some of the offerings are left out for Chicago’s iconic Rat Hole in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS106

AP Photos

"I feel like I'm living in a reality TV show or something," he says. "This is a completely different world that I'm not used to, and I love it so much."

Where others might see a trivial Internet joke gotten out of hand, Hatheway sees the rat hole as a symbol of connection and a way to bond over something small but hilarious.

"Silly little things like that just don't happen in my hometown," he says. "It creates community in its own funny little way."

Tattoos callout

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com.

Tattoos logo
inkingwell-logobug-withbackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Fiance’s family seems to avoid contact with me
Entertainment and Culture
US 99 joins small group of country stations playing Beyoncé’s new music
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
More than 20 cars vandalized on Near South Side
Three vandals smashed in the driver’s side windows of more than 20 cars around 2 a.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks at the State Capitol on March 5, 2018, in Springfield, Ill.
Politics
Ex-Illinois lawmaker abruptly pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering, halting federal trial
Former Illinois lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate William “Sam” McCann had cut off negotiations over a plea deal last fall. He made the reversal on the third day of a bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless in Springfield.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. | Sun-Times file photo.
The Watchdogs
Sexual abuse lawsuit against ex-top cop Eddie Johnson includes new allegation of lewd bet he made in London involving his female CPD driver
In her lawsuit in 2020, Officer Cynthia Donald accused Johnson of forcing her into sex in his office and on work trips and said he continued to harass her after she was demoted from her driver job. Johnson says they had a consensual relationship and remained friends after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired him in 2019. In the latest court filings, Donald’s friends say she confided to them that Johnson was harassing her.
By Frank Main
 
US-MEXICO-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION
Columnists
GOP wants to fight, not win, on immigration
Republican voters think that if Donald Trump is reelected, they will get even harsher measures to keep immigrants out. They won’t.
By Mona Charen
 
As the 2024 election approaches, polls show people dislike both President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, in equal numbers. Jim Watson/Getty
Columnists
There’s nothing ‘normal’ about 2024 presidential election
President Biden appears unwilling to confront his unpopularity, while Donald Trump spouts brazen lies and is facing criminal trials.
By Gene Lyons
 