The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Roscoe Village Entertainment and Culture News

Chicago ‘rat hole’ legacy grows with wedding and engagement

A day after neighbors restored the sidewalk imprint that had been patched up, some people are incorporating the Roscoe Village landmark into important life moments.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicago ‘rat hole’ legacy grows with wedding and engagement
Raj Sarathy and his now-husband, both wearing tuxedos, clasp hands as they get married in front of the Chicago rat hole, surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Raj Sarathy, left, a Roscoe Village resident, marries his partner at the Chicago rat hole Saturday. “It just felt right,” Sarathy said. Their honeymoon will follow the rat theme.

Provided

The legacy of the Chicago “rat hole” continues to grow, adding an engagement and wedding to its slew of tributes at the unofficial Roscoe Village landmark.

Minneapolis residents Molly Widstrom and Michael Obler met on X last summer and started dating shortly after. Following a brief period apart, they reconnected when they became neighbors.

The two had planned a trip to Chicago for the weekend with no firm plans, but that soon changed when they came across memes of the rat hole online.

On Saturday afternoon, Obler popped the question to Widstrom inches away from where an unknown creature once fell in the cement — Widstrom thinks it was a squirrel, not a rat. About three dozen bystanders applauded.

Michael Obler kneels in front of Molly Widstrom as they get engaged amid snow at the Chicago rat hole, as a few mylar balloons float behind them.

Minneapolis residents Molly Widstrom and Michael Obler came to Chicago with no firm plans. On Saturday, they decided to get engaged at the Chicago rat hole.

Provided

The two had talked about getting married prior to the proposal and mutually decided that having engagement photos taken at the rat hole would be “absolutely hilarious,” though a “more traditional” proposal is planned for later.

“We know we’re gonna get married, we can have fun with a jokey engagement,” Obler said. “Why do people go to the Grand Canyon? It’s just something unique.”

Chicago’s iconic rat hole in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village. On Friday, the rat hole was filled in with a plaster-type substance, but neighbors restored the hole.

Chicago’s iconic rat hole in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village. On Friday, the rat hole was filled in with a plaster-type substance, but neighbors restored the hole.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Later Saturday, another couple were joined together at the landmark.

Raj Sarathy, a Roscoe Village resident, said he and his husband-to-be wanted to get married at an “iconic Chicago monument.”

When Sarathy found out about the rat hole and told his other half — another animal lover who he met two years ago at the Montrose Beach dog park — the two immediately agreed it was where they needed to hold their ceremony.

“At the end of the day it is just an imprint of a rat on the sidewalk, but I think there is so much more to it,” Sarathy said. “The rat hole is a legacy of Chicago.”

Related

Sarathy, a 31-year-old dental student, reached out to Lica Sato-Keene, a wedding planner who specializes in unique events, and began planning just nine days before the already set date of the reception, which was held in the West Loop ahead of the 6 p.m. ceremony.

They lost the deposit from the original venue, and some commenters on the viral video reacted negatively, but Sarathy said he didn’t mind after getting married before a crowd of family, friends and strangers.

@realrajmahal

My dream wedding at the Rat Hole 😍 visit #liloentertainment for your wedding ballloons! #fyp #chicago #ratatouille

♬ original sound - Raj Mahal

“It just felt right,” Sarathy told the Sun-Times. “I didn’t really care what other people thought about it.”

This isn’t the end of the rat-themed activities for the couple either, as their honeymoon will be a series of trips taking them to some of the rattiest cities in the world. Sarathy said it’s because he finds rats cute and thinks they have an undeserved bad reputation.

The couple’s vows had some rat hole references, but they’ve chosen to keep them to themselves. As for his wedding?

“It was the best day of my life, and it probably forever will be.”

Chicago ‘Rat Hole’

Where is the Chicago ‘rat hole’?

The “rat hole” is located 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village. The mysterious animal has gained attention across the city following news reports and social media posts.

More stories from the Sun-Times

Raj Sarathy and his partner, both clad in tuxedos, smile amid pink and blue balloons as they get married in front of the Chicago rat hole, bottom left, with onlookers behind them.

Raj Sarathy, left, a dental student who lives in Roscoe Village, married his partner Saturday at the Chicago rat hole, bottom left.

Provided

Next Up In News
Gaza cease-fire resolution vote to be postponed in City Council
Big Marsh Park looks to add new mountain bike trails after supporters raise $360K of $1.5M goal
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
Man killed, another injured in Roseland shooting
Boy, 13, shot in Garfield Park
Chicago’s FBI boss preparing for threats in unusual election year that brings Democratic convention to town
The Latest
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023.
City Hall
Gaza cease-fire resolution vote to be postponed in City Council
Ald. Debra Silverstein, the City Council’s lone Jewish member, was the driving force behind the effort to put off another emotionally-charged debate about the war, which has dragged on for more than three months.
By Fran Spielman
 
“Big Hill” seen on the right side of this photo is where eight new bike trails are to be made, said executive director of Friends of Big Marsh, Paul Fitzgerald.
South Deering
Big Marsh Park looks to add new mountain bike trails after supporters raise $360K of $1.5M goal
The mountain bike trails will include ramps, sharp turns, jumps and hills. There will also be pedestrian-friendly parts to the trail.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Illinois Supreme Court building.
Bail Reform
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
The Illinois Supreme Court announced this week it had created a task force to study the issue and report back to the state’s highest court.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Shane Waldron
Bears
Bears closing in on deal with Shane Waldron to become offensive coordinator
Waldron, who developed Geno Smith into the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year two years ago, was one of at least eight people the Bears interviewed to replace Luke Getsy.
By Patrick Finley
 