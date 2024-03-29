The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Dina Psihou wants her tattoos to adorn people like "permanent jewelry."

Dina Psihou wants her tattoos to adorn people like “permanent jewelry.”

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Wicker Park

Wicker Park tattoo artist focuses on ancient Greek artifacts inspired by her roots

Dina Psihou grew up going to Greece and lived there for five years in her 20s. Now, she tattoos ‘permanent jewelry’ on her clients.

By  Mary Norkol
   

Dina Psihou grew up in a traditional Greek household in Gurnee. She visited the country growing up, lived there for five years in her 20s and her dad was raised in the oldest city in the country, Argos.

But she might have taken the culture and its history for granted until 2017, when she visited an ancient amphitheater near the family's home in Argos.

"I remember sitting there watching the play 'Electra,' and I got very weepy because I was sitting on these steps that people had been sitting in for thousands of years," says Psihou, 36. "I think that's kind of when I realized I should research more of the art and be proud of the fact that I have had this privilege my entire life."

Psihou

Dina Psihou.

Provided

The same year, Psihou came across a post on her Instagram page that piqued her interest. It was a photo of a tattoo that was hashtagged #stickandpoke.

"I never had a drive for it, I had never wanted to be a tattoo artist," she says. "I looked it up and was really intrigued."

The two newfound interests combined into a new creative venture for Psihou — by watching YouTube videos, she taught herself to be a hand-poke tattoo artist focusing on ancient artifacts, specifically from Greece. The historical nature of her tattoo style is clear in her work samples. Her Instagram page is covered in posts that emulate ancient Greek style, and some that draw from Egyptian artifacts or other types of styles.

She now has a private tattoo studio in Wicker Park, where she lives.

Related

Psihou3

A tattoo inspired by an ancient drawing of a horse was tattooed by Dina Psihou, who focuses on ancient artifacts and art in her tattoo designs.

Provided

Psihou likes her tattoos to be a form of "permanent jewelry," and she'll often tattoo wrists, ankles and sternums to represent that. Her pieces are often symmetrical and geometric, drawing from whatever historical architecture or artifacts she finds inspiration in.

"Any time I go into a museum with ancient artifacts, I'm like 'Wow, I can tattoo that,'" she says.

The older designs translate well in a hand-poke style, Psihou says. While many tattoo artists use a traditional machine, Psihou has never used one. The hand-poke style, which combines tiny dots to create the overall design, is an especially intimate process that generally takes longer than the machine would.

The first time Psihou etched a tattoo on herself, something in her changed. She said she felt a sense of control over her body that she didn't know she was looking for, something she says many clients seek out as well, especially women.

"It was just a tiny triangle, and I just looked in the mirror and was like, 'I do own my own body,'" she says.

Related

Psihou tattooed Kayla Reda and her mom last summer as a way to remember their 2019 trip to Greece. The two traveled to Athens, Mykonos and Santorini after Reda finished a graduate school program in clinical mental health counseling at DePaul University.

The two got matching designs of a Greek key, which is prominent in Greek architecture and art and symbolizes infinity and the eternal motion of life.

"She's always been a part of me," Reda says about her mom, Carol. "We just kept talking about how peaceful it was there. It tapped into part of us that we couldn't even know or describe."

The tattoos, etched onto the Redas last summer, added emotional value at Reda's September wedding. Instead of a piece of jewelry or other sentimental piece, they chose tattoos.

Kayla x mom

Kayla Reda and her mom have matching tattoos done by Dina Psihou.

Provided

Even though her designs can emulate Greek mythology or history, Psihou, like some other tattoo artists, doesn't necessarily need each tattoo to be ripe with meaning. But when her clients find significance in custom or flash tattoos, or pre-prepared designs, she applauds that.

"You can give someone a design, and they'll find meaning in it," Psihou says.

Tattoos callout

Got a tattoo we should know about?


Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com.


Tattoos logo
inkingwell-logobug-withbackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.


Events
Fast & Curious 5K
Murals and Mosaics
Stars on her cheek, the woman in this Pilsen mural is all Chicago
Movies and TV
Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar winner who starred in ‘Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘Roots,’ dies at 87
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Ambulance.JPG
News
Girl, 9, dies after falling and hitting head in Matteson, police say
Nola S. White fell and hit her head Wednesday night in the 4100 block of Applewood Lane, police said. She died just before midnight at an area hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago Fire Department truck
News
More than a dozen hurt in CTA bus-van crash in Chatham
The crash left three people in serious condition, seven people in fair condition and three people in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Marcus Domask
College Sports
Illinois’ Marcus Domask might be the portal pickup of the year
A look back at last year’s transfer portal rankings shows Domask wasn’t even among the top 50 transfer prospects on many lists. Lucky for the Illini, coach Brad Underwood doesn’t recruit based on college basketball pundits’ rankings.
By Annie Costabile
 
Little Rock Shooting
Columnists
There’s violence everywhere, not just Chicago
Chances are, if you live in an American city, particularly in the South — the most violent part of the country since forever — these things are familiar to you.
By Gene Lyons
 
A Chicago Water Taxi as it goes east on the Chicago River past Wolf Point.
Transportation
Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service
For the first time since 2019, the water taxi will offer daily service between Ogilvie and Union stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.
By Erica Thompson
 