Man killed, boy critically hurt in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man was killed and a boy was critically injured in a car crash in Kenwood early Saturday, police said.
The man was driving southbound in the 4600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:30 a.m. when a tire blew out and he lost control of the vehicle and ran into a tree, according to Chicago police.
The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An 11-year-old boy was a passenger in the car. He was taken to the same hospital with blunt force trauma in critical condition, police said.
Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
